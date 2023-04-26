Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. High 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.