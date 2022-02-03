Dr. Travis Sharpe had traveled across the Southeast and to the Philippines as part of Unsheltered, ministering to families - especially those with children - but a few years ago, he said, “We really got to look at how we can make a difference locally.”
The answer was a village of tiny homes on 17 acres of land to serve as transitional housing for the homeless. The idea, he said, is that the houses are a step up from emergency shelter situations and a step towards permanent housing.
“These are people who have already been through a good rehab program or don’t need addiction services,” he said. “We really believe this will compliment what Cullman County already has.”
The Village, on U.S. 278 in the Bethel community, has one model home completed with another four expected to open in six to nine months. They’ve asked to build 30 homes in five different sizes, with the smallest being 10’x20’ and the largest at 14’x40’.
The Village emphasizes personal responsibility and discipleship, said Sharpe. “Our goal is to help people reach their full potential, whatever that full potential is,” he said. “We’re looking at this project as making a long-term difference.”
Because they don’t want to create something that will attract homeless people to Cullman County, they have established screening criteria and requirements for occupants. “We want to create some hoops without creating barriers,” he said. Those hoops include background checks - no persons with a history of sexual assault or violent crimes will be permitted - a pre-approval evaluation over a two-week period and an intake fee of $200-300.
Sharpe said on any given night in Cullman County, there are 40-60 people without homes. Most are not chronically homeless, but are periodically staying in low income motels, camping in the woods or sleeping in vehicles. He said in one year, 150-260 people in Cullman County will experience homelessness.
According to the Village literature, “Life on the streets can be a real ‘rat-race.’ You are always looking over your shoulder and watching your back. Imagine trying to sleep in a place that is uncontrolled, with no walls or doors, never knowing who or what might happen to you.”
Sharpe said the goal of the Village is to be a place of hope and peace. “When hope is present, anything is possible,” he said. “We want the Village to be a place where disciples are made and lives are restored one at a time.”
