The North Alabama Agriplex gave children the opportunity to learn more about Cullman County’s robust agriculture industry this week by paying several local farmers a visit on June 22 and 23.
Executive director Rachel Dawsey said the Cullman Touring Farms for Kids program predates the Agriplex’s facility. For 23 years the two-day program has been chauffeuring children across Cullman County on a tour of the area’s agricultural sites and provide an understanding of the process of where our food comes from.
“Cullman County is such a rich agricultural community, but yet a lot of our kids don’t see farms or the different agricultural sites. Even if they grew up on a farm, it’s typically a poultry farm or something and they aren’t able to see the other aspects of it,” Dawsey said.
On Thursday, the tour began by visiting the Festhalle Farmer’s Market so the children could witness the diversity of Cullman’s agricultural community. Each participant was allotted $5 to purchase items from the market and filled their baskets with everything from peaches to cucumbers. More important to Dawsey, however, is the connection the students were able to make with local farmers.
“I love that we get to go to the market. I love that connection of getting to see where the farmers are from and who they are,” Dawsey said.
Two of the groups older members, Zoe Hudson and Abby Norris, said they frequently spend their free time volunteering and were excited to learn that there were opportunities to do so within the local agriculture industry.
“At the market we learned about gleaning and I thought that was really cool how they will collect all of the extra food and take it to the shelters and food pantries and help out the people who need it,” Hudson said.
The group then made its way to Bagwell Blueberry Farm. The stop was a favorite for Blakely Creel, who enjoyed her seventh birthday on the tour. Creel said she particularly enjoyed being able to pick a basket of blueberries from the farm to enjoy as a morning snack.
Hazel Whip said her family recently purchased a home near Smith Lake and the tour’s visit to the Cullman Stockyards gave her an insight into one of her biggest surprises when moving to the area.
“I was surprised by how many cows there were around here. It’s like hundreds and hundreds,” she said.
Dawsey said while the organization can be “self-selecting” in its demographic of participants, she does feel as a whole people have become more separated from the food they consume and is hopeful programs such as this help minimize that divide.
“We’re not familiar with slow-food. It takes a lot of work to grow things. Then you have to clean it, prepare it, store it and eat it. I think people used to grow up, like, shelling peas at the grandmother’s house and today there’s a lot less of that and overall we get farther and farther separated and less connected from our food,” Dawsey said.