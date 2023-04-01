On Wednesday, March 29, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it had approved Narcan 4 mg nasal spray medication — used to reverse the effects of opioid related overdoses — for nonprescription over-the-counter use.
That news is relevant to Cullman County, officials say, as nearly 1,200 county residents either visited the emergency room or placed calls to local EMS services seeking treatment for a drug overdose within the last two years.
According to the the Alabama Department of Forensic Science and Jefferson County Coroner reports, the total number of fentanyl related drug overdoses increased nearly 135% between 2020 and 2021 (453 deaths in 2020 and 1,069 in 2021). Cullman also ranked as the fourth highest county in the state for the percentage of Narcan administrations by EMTs in 2021.
Naloxone Hydrochloride — the active ingredient in Narcan — has been proven to restore normal breathing to a patient experiencing an overdose from both legally prescribed opioid medication and illegal substances, such as heroin or fentanyl, in as little as 2 to 3 minutes.
While a prescription has always been needed to purchase Narcan, owner of Borden Family Pharmacy Chris Borden described the drug as an “under-the-counter” medication due to a standing order signed by State Health Officer Scott Harris in 2021 which authorized pharmacists to dispense naloxone to any person considered to be high risk.
“The barrier to getting Narcan was already very low. A patient could walk in and a pharmacist, using their legal power of authority, could dispense it even though it is a prescription-only drug. The patient just had to request it,” Borden said.
Forms of naloxone other than the Narcan-branded nasal spray will still require a prescription, and a press release sent out by the Alabama Department of Public Health on Thursday, March 30, said the standing order would remain in place.
“The Alabama Pharmacy Association applauds the FDA’s decision to make this life-saving drug available without a prescription to anyone who needs it,” APA Chief Executive Officer Louise Jones said in the release. “The Alabama current statewide standing order issued by the state health officer will remain in place as the injectable version will still require a prescription. ... Pharmacists and pharmacy practices across Alabama who have participated in the Naloxone Statewide Standing Order have been, and will continue to be, instrumental in helping patients get access to naloxone.”
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. — the manufacturer of Narcan — has said the over-the-counter nasal spray should begin to be available to purchase at drug stores, grocery stores and gas stations by late summer. Borden said he expects this to result in a decrease in the medication’s cost, which can retail for more than $100 for two doses.
“Typically when a drug goes over-the-counter, it does so at a very discounted price. So, for uninsured patients it will become much cheaper if I had to guess,” Borden said.
In 2022, two companies — Pocket Naloxone and Harm Reduction Therapeutics — said they aim to make the drug widely available at an affordable rate.
Naloxone is only effective for 30 to 90 minutes after being administered and it is possible for a person to begin experiencing overdose symptoms and need multiple doses if a high level of opioids remain the body. Despite this, a 2003 survey of street-recruited injection drug users in the San Francisco Bay Area showed the majority of participants said they felt as though the medication acted as a “safety net” and removed the need to call 911. Thirty-five percent of the participants felt that by having naloxone present, they would likely feel more comfortable using greater amounts of heroin.
Borden said he felt as though it is “best to make it [naloxone] as widely available as possible,” but this “safety net” effect, along with some research to indicate users developing a tolerance, caused him to have “mixed feelings” about the drug overall.
“I don’t know that there’s evidence to say that, in the long term, it saves lives. Yes, it save immediate lives. But if there’s no intervention, that person is most likely going to overdose again and when that happens Narcan may not be as effective,” Borden said.