BAILEYTON — Starting this Saturday, the Baileyton town council is opening up shop, offering a box of goods donated by Walmart for $40 or a bag for $20. Donations will be used by the town for park and capital improvements.
Councilmember Dewayne Sumner said last month the town partnered with Walmart to take 13 pallets of merchandise that had been sent to the local distribution center in error. The town set up the items in the old fire station next to the town park and will allow “shoppers” to select up to two of each item and purchase boxes or bags of goods.
“We’ve got everything from aspirin to Zippos,” he said.
On Friday, teachers from Parkside Elementary School will go through and select items for their classroom. The town then plans on opening the doors for the public every first and third Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
“It’s going to work out where we can help our school,” said Mayor Windell Calloway.
“It’s been like Christmas for us,” said Sumner, noting that they don’t know what items they’ll receive until they start opening boxes. “This is a really good opportunity for our city to take care of our sports teams, park and capital improvements,” he added.
Some higher-priced items, such as earbuds, gaming systems and a few $200 mirrors, will be priced differently. People wanting those items will have to give a higher donation, yet still well under the retail value of the items. All donations are tax deductible.
The town is expecting to pick up a second load of merchandise from Walmart soon, said the mayor.
Park improvements have been a priority for the town in recent months, and Calloway said more changes will be coming soon.
The council is planning for summer t-ball and baseball this year, both of which were canceled last year due to the pandemic.
On Monday, they set the registration fee at $45 per child, with discounts for multiple children in a family. They had considered raising the fee or discontinuing the multiple child discount, but decided to maintain the discounts. In comparing nearby programs, Councilman Greg Griffin said Holly Pond’s registration fee is $85 and they don’t offer a discount for multiple children.
“Ours is going to be a lot cheaper and I hope we can keep it that way,” said Calloway.
Registration for summer ball is open now through the end of the month.
The council is also seeking a parks director and concession stand workers. The council is planning a closed-door meeting next Monday to discuss applicants for the parks director position.
The council also heard a presentation from Blake Mathis of Air Evac, a helicopter medical transport company in the AirMedCare Network. Mathis was invited to speak by Councilman Benny Guthrie, whose father Wendell was transported from Cullman Regional Medical Center to Birmingham via Air Evac in December.
Guthrie said without the AirMedCare coverage, the cost of the flight was $47,0000. Because Baileyton is a municipal member of the AirMedCare program and his parents paid $35 per year to cover their family, the cost was covered by the network.
Typically, the cost of membership in AirMedCare is $85 per year, but “because the town is nice enough to cover you in the town, it’s a lot less,” said Mathis.
Residents of Baileyton can be covered for $35 per household per year if a member of the household is 65 years old or older, or $45 per household if there isn’t anyone over 65 in the household.
Mathis said the coverage provides air medical transfer for participants free of charge if they need transport from anywhere in Cullman County. For a $85 per year, they can receive nationwide coverage. Mathis said the company has 320 bases around the country and the service covers individuals even if they aren’t covered by Medicare or insurance.
Guthrie said when his father needed to be transferred to UAB, they were told the wait time for an ambulance transfer was going to be around four hours. The helicopter got him there in 35 minutes. He compared the $47,000 bill that was covered by the service to the $35 payments his parents paid over the past 10-12 years. “It was about $300 out of pocket,” he said.
Mathis said he wanted more residents of Baileyton to know about the service. “People can’t take advantage of it if they don’t know it exists,” he said.
In other business, the town council accepted bids for leases of property owned by the town. Five bids were offered and the town accepted Edward Meherg’s $60 per acre bid for one 9.6 acre lot and a 5-acre lot; Chris Tipton’s bid of $60 per acre for a 5.1 acre lot; and Bobby Gorham bid of $7 per acre for an 8.3 acre lot. Gorham had bid on the other parcels as well, but was not the highest bidder for those lots. He and another bidder were the only two to bid on all four parcels of land. The other bidder, who offered more per acre - $50 - for the one lot that he and Gorham were the only bidders on, backed out when he wasn’t the highest bidder on the other parcels of land. The council said they would check with Gorham to see if he was still interested in just the one parcel.
