An impressive display of unique creations, all handmade from gourds, will be on display during the Alabama Gourd Show set for Oct. 20-21, at the Sparkman Civic Center in Hartselle. Now in its 25th year, the annual event is a two-day celebration centered on the beauty and versatility of gourds and features masterfully created works of art from hundreds of artisans, crafters and growers.
Hosted by the Alabama Gourd Society, the Alabama Gourd Show offers the public an opportunity to mingle with gourd artisans and admire a variety of unique arts and crafts handmade from gourds. Artists will be demonstrating their gourd art techniques and children can decorate their own gourd to take home as a souvenir for free. The theme for the 2023 Alabama Gourd Show is “Gourds in Bloom.”
For those who want to get hands-on, six different gourd art and painting classes taught by experienced artists will be offered (fee charged). For more details and to register for a class, go to www.alabamagourdsociety.org and click on class registration.
Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. All activities take place at the Sparkman Civic Center, located at 406 Nance Ford Road SW in Hartselle. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.alabamagourdsociety.org or contact Show Chair Pam Reeves at gourdzilla@aol.com.