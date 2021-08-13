Cullman Regional welcomes Internal Medicine Physician Thomas Cameron Brimer, MD, to the Cullman Regional Medical Group. Brimer completed his medical degree at the University of South Alabama College of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of South Florida Department of Internal Medicine. While in residency, Brimer served on the University of South Florida Department of Internal Medicine Leadership Council (2019-2020) and served as Resident Champion for Patient Experience (2019-2020).
As an Internal Medicine physician, Brimer will provide comprehensive diagnosis and treatment for chronic illnesses as well as health promotion and disease prevention. Dr. Brimer will treat patients age 18 and older for the following conditions:
- Acute respiratory illness
- Asthma
- Bronchitis
- Chest pain
- COPD
- Diabetes
- Fatigue
- Heart failure
- High cholesterol and triglycerides
- Hypertension (high blood pressure)
- Flu
- Menopause
- Migraines
- Osteoarthritis
- Osteoporosis
- Pneumonia
Brimer is not only passionate about helping his patients, but also helping the community. He volunteers with various organizations that include Habitat for Humanity, Relay for Life, Toys for Tots and St. Jude’s Research Hospital.
Brimer will be providing care for patients in Professional Office Building 1, Suite 450 on the CRMC campus. Schedule an appointment by calling 256-735-5075.
For more information about Dr. Brimer or services provided by Cullman Regional, visit online at CullmanRegionalMedicalGroup.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.