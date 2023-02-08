Less than a year after taking on the role of interim president for the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, Keith Varden has resigned.
In a statement released Wednesday, the chamber’s Board of Directors shared its appreciation for the work Varden had done and wished him luck in future endeavors.
Varden had previously served the CAC as Director of Event Operations. In July — after former President Peggy Smith stepped away from the position to take on a more advisory role — he was appointed interim president, while the board conducted a search for a permanent replacement. At the time, Chamber Board Chair Stephen Parker said that they hoped to name a suitable candidate by Jan. 31, 2023.
This is the third change in chamber leadership since April 2019 when Leah Bolin stepped away from the position after a seven-year tenure. Smith, who had been working with the chamber as strategic planning coordinator since early 2017, took on the role of community relations manager in May 2019, while the board searched for Bolin’s replacement. She was named interim president three months later, eventually being named president.
Following Varden’s resignation, the Chamber Board announced that it will be re-opening the search for a new President/CEO.
According to the statement, the search committee received “several” applications, but none met the requirements outlined by the board.
Speaking to The Times on Wednesday, Parker declined to comment on who would be taking over Varden’s daily responsibilities until an interim president was named, saying the chamber would not be providing any further information not contained in the initial release which states:
“Chamber Board members will be supporting the staff through this transition in order to ensure the programs continue to be successful. The Board search committee will meet over the next couple of weeks to determine the best steps in order to make recommendations on the best plan of action for securing a permanent leader for the organization. More information regarding the process for applying for the position will be forthcoming.”