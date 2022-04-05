HOLLY POND —
Holly Pond’s plans to repaint the striping of the town’s roads and sandblasting the community storm shelter are on hold due to a materials delay and Mayor Carla Hart says the council will be pursuing other avenues.
Plans to repave the town’s tennis courts were also tabled.
“I do have a few bids for the job, they range from $5300 to just reseal the (tennis) courts, to $18,900 for a complete repave. But I’ve contacted Wiregrass and they are supposed to be getting back to me whether they can do a job that small, so I suggest we table this item until we get a response from them,” Hart said.
The town’s annual Easter celebration is on track after an approval to supply an additional $400 to rent a train from Albertville Blow-up and Train Rentals.
The celebration will offer carnival games, a photo booth and a prize basket awarded to the winners of the Easter egg hunt.
In other business the council:
Stated that with the completion of repairs made to the culvert on Brooklyn Road, that the culvert on Lee Plant Road had begun to suffer similar deterioration and would soon need the same repairs.
Heard Hart’s intentions to concrete the baseball batting cages and the end of the town’s basketball court. Hart stated she would begin seeking pricing for the projects.
Approved the purchase of a Dewalt branded battery powered pole saw and chain saw for $225 and $300 respectively.
Opened sealed bids and approved the sale of a 1981 GMC TC6DO42 bucket lift truck and a 1987 Ford F-600 dumptruck to Shane Self for a total price of $3500.
Declared that the Town of Holly Pond would recognize April as Civitan Month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.