On Thursday, the City of Cullman announced infrastructure changes coming to Depot Park, including moving the park fountain to a new location next to Weiss Cottage. Work will begin immediately to prepare for fall events.

Just north of the city’s Warehouse District, Depot Park’s proximity to Festhalle has made it a popular home for community events. During Christmas, it is the centerpiece of the city’s holiday festivities with the highly anticipated annual tree lighting. It also hosts Cullman’s Oktoberfest, Strawberry Festival, 2nd Fridays and Relay for Life.

“These new upgrades will help improve the layout and heavy foot traffic within the park during events,” said Nathan Anderson, Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Executive Director in a press release. “Cullman events in Depot Park draw hundreds of thousands to Cullman and have a tremendous impact on our community.”

Anderson said the upgrades would better support local businesses when events occur at the park, keeping parking and storefronts more accessible during festival setups. Anderson said is would also provide more space for additional vendors at events, as the park is limited in power and water supply in its current state.

“Citizens, as well as visitors to our city, will have the opportunity to enjoy the park even more with better ADA compliance assets that will be added,” said Cullman mayor Woody Jacobs in a press release. “This will also allow our city to expand events comfortably and efficiently.”

The improvements are part of Cullman’s ongoing makeover of city parks announced in 2017.

Officials say the new design will include sidewalk improvements to support easier access and traffic flow during crowded events and provide improved pathways for heavy equipment when involved.

Depot Park fountain will be moved to the pocket park next to Cullman’s oldest cottage, Weiss Cottage, and Richter Chapel, located at 401 1st Avenue SW.

Renderings of the new Depot Park design will be available this spring.