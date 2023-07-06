Wallace State Community College is offering incoming freshmen the opportunity to attend a Wallace Way session that will provide them with information on how to navigate Blackboard, set up their Wallace State email, find their way around campus and more in advance of the Fall 2023 semester.
“For new college students, the first few days of their first college semester can be confusing and frustrating if they don’t know how to use Blackboard to access information for their classes, find their classrooms or access their email,” said Whit Rice, director of Wallace State’s Center for Student Success. “We have geared the Wallace Way sessions so that our incoming freshman can get the information they need to begin classes this fall and not feel so overwhelmed on the first day of classes.”
Wallace Way sessions will be held July 14, July 20, July 25, Aug. 4 and Aug. 10. All sessions begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Bailey Center Auditorium and will conclude by 12:30 p.m. each day. To register for a Wallace Way session, visit wallacestate.edu/thewallaceway.
Along with learning how to access and navigate Blackboard and set up their email, students will also learn how to track their certificate or degree progress in Degree Works and obtain their parking pass and student ID. Students will also learn about student resources and activities offered at the college.
As a Caring Campus, Wallace State offers several resources for students, including a free tutorial lab, mental health counseling, food pantry and more. The college also offers a range of intramural athletics and dozens of clubs and organizations.
Part of the Wallace Way session will include a tour of the college. Students are encouraged to bring their class schedules on the tour so they can identify and locate the buildings where their classes will be held. Students will learn about the Wallace State Community College app, which puts Blackboard, myWallaceState, a campus map and more right at their fingertips when downloaded to their smartphone.