Arrest handcuffs
Metro Creative

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday — Monday:

3/1

Theft of property, fourth degree- miscellaneous: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.

3/3

Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: no location reported.

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-miscellaneous: 4th Street SW.

Theft of property, 1st degree- 1985 Pontiac: no location reported.

Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card-miscellaneous charges: no location reported.

Domestic violence; assault, third degree: Wisteria Street SE.

3/4

Assault, second degree: Marketplatz Center.

Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to 2012 Nissan Rogue: Cherokee Avenue SW.

Harassing communications: no location reported.

3/5

Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: County Road 1322.

Criminal trespassing, second degree: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-purse and contents: Lee Avenue SW.

Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: 2nd Avenue SE.

3/6

Criminal mischief, first degree-damaged property: 3rd Street NE.

Burglary, third degree; theft of property, second degree-miscellaneous: Hospital Discount East, 3rd Street NE.

Theft of lost property, fourth degree-wallet and contents: 2nd Avenue SW.

Theft of property, fourth degree-miscellaneous: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Hibbett Sports, Town Square SW.

Here is

a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday — Monday:

3/3

Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 58, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Domestic violence; assault, third degree: male, 29, of Cullman, arrested on Wisteria Drive SE.

3/4

Failure to appear- driving under the influence: male, 25, of Cullman, arrested on Lee Avenue SW.

Public intoxication: male, 22, of Crane Hill, arrested on 4th Street SW.

Failure to appear- insurance violation; failure to register vehicle; speeding: male, 25, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- expired tag; driving without a license; failure to register vehicle; insurance violation: male, 59, of Hayden, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

3/5

Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: female, 38, of Vinemont, arrested on County Road 1322.

Obstructing justice-giving false identification to law enforcement; criminal trespassing, second degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, three counts: male, 37, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: male, 19, arrested on 2nd Avenue SE.

3/6

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- improper lights; driving under the influence, two counts; improper lane usage; driving while license suspended; insurance violation: male, 44, of Cullman, arrested on Trade Drive SW.

Reckless endangerment: male, 24, of Blountsville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; no tag light; failure to signal: female, 32, of Crossville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Theft of property, third degree; attempting to elude; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 31, of Hoover, arrested on Swafford Road SW.

Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle; driving while license revoked; insurance violation: male, 40, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Here is

a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

3/2

Harassment: Chad Drive.

Theft of property: Hwy. 278 E.

Domestic violence: County Road 1098.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 151.

Theft of property; criminal mischief: County Road 627.

Domestic violence: Hwy. 278 E.

Domestic violence: County Road 623.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle; harassment: County Road 1107.

3/3

Unlawful possession of marijuana: County Road 1223.

Theft of property: County Road 1069.

Theft of property: County Road 38.

Theft of property: County Road 823.

Theft of property: Cupp Drive.

Criminal mischief: Hwy. 278 E.

Theft of property: County Road 625.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 91.

Theft of property: County Road 703.

3/4

Sell-distribute drugs; unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 941.

Theft of property: County Road 1564.

3/5

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 436.

Attempting to elude a law enforcement office: I-65 SB/mm 299.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: 2nd Avenue SW.

Criminal mischief: County Road 747.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 813.

Theft of property: U.S. Hwy. 231.

Domestic violence: County Road 1742.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 222.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 148.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: Schaeffel Road.

Attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 1574.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you