Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday — Monday:
3/1
Theft of property, fourth degree- miscellaneous: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
3/3
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: no location reported.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-miscellaneous: 4th Street SW.
Theft of property, 1st degree- 1985 Pontiac: no location reported.
Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card-miscellaneous charges: no location reported.
Domestic violence; assault, third degree: Wisteria Street SE.
3/4
Assault, second degree: Marketplatz Center.
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to 2012 Nissan Rogue: Cherokee Avenue SW.
Harassing communications: no location reported.
3/5
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: County Road 1322.
Criminal trespassing, second degree: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-purse and contents: Lee Avenue SW.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: 2nd Avenue SE.
3/6
Criminal mischief, first degree-damaged property: 3rd Street NE.
Burglary, third degree; theft of property, second degree-miscellaneous: Hospital Discount East, 3rd Street NE.
Theft of lost property, fourth degree-wallet and contents: 2nd Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-miscellaneous: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Hibbett Sports, Town Square SW.
Here is
a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday — Monday:
3/3
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 58, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence; assault, third degree: male, 29, of Cullman, arrested on Wisteria Drive SE.
3/4
Failure to appear- driving under the influence: male, 25, of Cullman, arrested on Lee Avenue SW.
Public intoxication: male, 22, of Crane Hill, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; failure to register vehicle; speeding: male, 25, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- expired tag; driving without a license; failure to register vehicle; insurance violation: male, 59, of Hayden, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
3/5
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: female, 38, of Vinemont, arrested on County Road 1322.
Obstructing justice-giving false identification to law enforcement; criminal trespassing, second degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, three counts: male, 37, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: male, 19, arrested on 2nd Avenue SE.
3/6
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- improper lights; driving under the influence, two counts; improper lane usage; driving while license suspended; insurance violation: male, 44, of Cullman, arrested on Trade Drive SW.
Reckless endangerment: male, 24, of Blountsville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; no tag light; failure to signal: female, 32, of Crossville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, third degree; attempting to elude; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 31, of Hoover, arrested on Swafford Road SW.
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle; driving while license revoked; insurance violation: male, 40, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is
a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
3/2
Harassment: Chad Drive.
Theft of property: Hwy. 278 E.
Domestic violence: County Road 1098.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 151.
Theft of property; criminal mischief: County Road 627.
Domestic violence: Hwy. 278 E.
Domestic violence: County Road 623.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle; harassment: County Road 1107.
3/3
Unlawful possession of marijuana: County Road 1223.
Theft of property: County Road 1069.
Theft of property: County Road 38.
Theft of property: County Road 823.
Theft of property: Cupp Drive.
Criminal mischief: Hwy. 278 E.
Theft of property: County Road 625.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 91.
Theft of property: County Road 703.
3/4
Sell-distribute drugs; unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 941.
Theft of property: County Road 1564.
3/5
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 436.
Attempting to elude a law enforcement office: I-65 SB/mm 299.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: 2nd Avenue SW.
Criminal mischief: County Road 747.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 813.
Theft of property: U.S. Hwy. 231.
Domestic violence: County Road 1742.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 222.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 148.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: Schaeffel Road.
Attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 1574.