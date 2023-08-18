Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday-Thursday:
8/15
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Coin Laundry, 4th Street SW.
Theft of property, third degree-watch: no location reported.
Forgery, third degree; identity theft-forged check: no location reported.
Domestic violence, third degree: St. Joseph Street NW.
8/16
Theft of property, first degree-2015 Dodge Challenger: Heath Attaway Auto Sales, 2nd Avenue NW.
Domestic violence, third degree: Warnke Road NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-tag: Hwy. 157.
Assault, third degree: Childhaven Road NE.
8/17
Harassment: Warnke Road NW.
Identity theft: no location reported.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday-Thursday:
8/15
Failure to appear- driving without a license; insurance violation; failure to register vehicle: female, 25, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 50, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Assault, third degree: male, 20, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree: male, 54, of Cullman, arrested on St. Joseph Street NW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 34, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8/17
Public intoxication: male, 34, of Vinemont, arrested on 26th Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 57, of Cullman, arrested on Hoehn Drive/Stadium Drive.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 43, of Addison, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts; theft of property, fourth degree, three counts: male, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 40, of Hanceville, arrested on St. Joseph Drive NW.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday-Wednesday:
8/14
Theft of property: Red Hill Road.
Criminal mischief; theft of property: Colony Road.
Permitting dogs to run at large: Mauldin Street.
Harassment: County Road 689.
Harassment: County Road 702.
Theft of property: County Road 508.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 827.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: County Road 1101.
8/15
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana: Hwy. 69 N.
Theft of property: County Road 1059.
Attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 57.
Assault: County Road 567.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 623.
Theft of property: County Road 1215.
8/16
Shooting into an occupied dwelling: County Road 1625.
Attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 810/County Road 813.
Trespassing: County Road 810.
Theft of property: Hwy. 278 W.
Theft of property: County Road 2010.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday-Wednesday:
8/14
Probation violation- financial exploitation of the elderly: male, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- burglary, third degree, two counts; domestic violence, two counts: male, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force); auto theft; theft-miscellaneous; theft-miscellaneous, $1500-$2500: male, 37, arrested at the Limestone County Jail.
Probation violation- theft-miscellaneous: female, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; altering firearm identification or possession: male, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: male, 33, arrested on County Road 1428.
Failure to appear- sodomy-with a boy (strong arm): male, 34, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: male, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage), three counts; theft-vehicle parts, $1500-$2500: male, 44, arrested at Bethel Sunoco.
Possession of amphetamine; possession of hallucinogen; possession of dangerous drugs; ex-felon in possession of a firearm; possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Forged instrument, two counts; theft-miscellaneous, less than $500, two counts: female, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8/15
Public intoxication: male, 54, arrested at Sportsman Lake Park.
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains in dwelling: male, 46, arrested on County Road 1807.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 28, arrested on County Road 623.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled, two counts: male, 40, arrested on Hwy. 69/Joppa Sunoco.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 29, arrested at Stuckey’s.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 30, arrested on Hwy. 69/Joppa Sunoco.
Failure to appear- domestic violence-strangulation or suffocation; domestic assault, third degree; criminal mischief, second degree: male, 24, arrested on College Drive.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises; harassing communications: male, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication- female, 34, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91/County Road 570.
8/16
Criminal mischief-damage to private property: female, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 62, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of marijuana, second degree, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia; domestic assault-harassment (family); illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: 23, arrested on County Road 1435.
Attempting to elude a police officer: male, 71, arrested on County Road 810/County Road 813.
Public intoxication: male, 33, arrested on County Road 1355.
Violation of a release order- domestic violence, third degree; harassment; public intoxication; attempting to elude a police officer: male, 51, arrested on County Road 58.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- sale of stolen property, $1500 or more; attempting to elude a police officer, three counts; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; resisting arrest; male, 25, arrested on County Road 1625.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 20, arrested on County Road 1225.