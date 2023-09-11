Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Sept. 4-Monday, Sept. 11:
9/4
Criminal mischief, second degree-damaged property: 2nd Avenue SW.
9/5
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damaged to a 2012 Chevy Equinox: Cherokee Avenue SW.
9/8
Robbery, first degree-miscellaneous: Warnke Road NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-tag: no location reported.
Theft by deception, second degree-cash: Chicken Salad Chick.
Burglary, third degree; forgery-forged document: no location reported.
9/9
Criminal mischief, second degree- damage to a 2020 Nissan Versa; harassing communications: Patriots Way SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: 5th Street SW.
9/10
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
Duty upon striking fixtures-damaged awning: Taco Bell, Hwy. 157.
9/11
Harassing communications: no location reported.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday-Sunday:
9/8
Robbery, first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 49, of Bessemer, arrested on Warnke Rd. NW.
Robbery, first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 69, of Ensley, arrested on Warnke Road NW.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 43, of Vinemont, arrested on Ward Avenue SW/4th Street SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 30, of Baileyton, arrested on Oak Meadow Drive SE.
9/9
Robbery, first degree: male, 21, of Birmingham, arrested on David Drive NW.
Failure to appear- driving without a license, two counts: male, 45, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: female, 39, of Hanceville, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: female, 43, of Cullman, arrested on 5th Street SW.
Driving under the influence: male, 31, of Addison, arrested on Broadway Avenue/Graham Street.
9/10
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; disorderly conduct; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 37, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 33, of Vinemont, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday-Sunday:
9/7
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1030.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: County Road 750.
Criminal mischief: County Road 1435.
Theft of property: County Road 1578.
Domestic violence: County Road 573.
Criminal mischief: County Road 1189.
Harassment: County Road 1674.
9/8
Domestic violence: County Road 1658.
Theft of property: County Road 517.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1422.
Domestic violence: County Road 544.
9/9
Trespassing; criminal mischief: County Road 1527.
Criminal mischief: 3rd Street SE.
Dog bite: County Road 1527.
Theft of property: County Road 222.
Domestic violence: County Road 586.
9/10
Domestic violence: County Road 272.
Dog bite: County Road 591.
Violation of a protection order: County Road 787.
Permitting dogs to run at large: County Road 775.
Harassment: Henry Drive.
Harassment: County Road 569.
Assault: County Road 586.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday-Sunday:
9/7
Possession of methamphetamine: male, 31, arrested on County Road 750/County Road 751.
Theft of lost property: male, 29, arrested in Hoover.
Non-support (child): male, 31, arrested on County Road 573.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, eight counts; possession of marijuana, second degree, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, six counts; criminal trespassing-enter/remain in building/fenced property; illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card, three counts; identity fraud; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; expired tag, two counts; liability insurance required: male, 41, arrested on County Road 551.
Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement: male, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- shoplifting, $500-less than $1500: 30, arrested at Cullman Courthouse.
9/8
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: male, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 28, arrested on County Road 1030/Hwy. 278 West.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: male, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: 48, arrested on County Road 1422.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 32, arrested on I-65 SB/mm 303.
9/9
Failure to appear- no plainly visible tag; attempting to elude a police officer; driving under the influence of alcohol; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 50, arrested on County Road 1677.
Failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident: female, 52, arrested on County Road 1677.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: female, 49, arrested at West Point Marathon.
9/10
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; driving under the influence of alcohol; open container of alcohol in a vehicle; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 34, arrested on County Road 1281.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 34, arrested on County Road 222/Ryan’s Creek Produce.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, two counts: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol; criminal mischief: male, 59, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); driving under the influence of alcohol; pedestrian under the influence: male, 27, arrested on County Road 1635.