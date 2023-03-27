Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
3/24
Harassment: no location reported.
Theft of property-miscellaneous: no location reported.
Assault, third degree: Dripping Springs Road, NW.
3/25
Theft of property-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
3/26
Harassment: Cherokee Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
3/24
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 26, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: male, 43, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 27, of Pinson, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
False information given to law enforcement; resisting arrest; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 38, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
3/25
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 32,of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession with intent to distribute; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 37, of Blountsville, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 30, of Hanceville, arrested on Sportsman Lake Road NW/Rosemont Avenue NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 54, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: female, 26, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: female, 36, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; insurance violation; driving without a license: male, 45, of Huntsville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
3/26
Failure to appear- insurance violation: male, 22, of Eva, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: male, 52, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree: male, 22, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
3/23
Assault: County Road 160.
Reckless endangerment: County Road 404.
Assault: Welcome Road.
Domestic violence: Hwln Warren Vogel Street.
Theft of property: County Road 1609.
Theft of property: County Road 216.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 W.
Attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 553.
3/24
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1184.
Harassment: Pan Creek Road.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1043.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 437.
Harassment: County Road 627.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 590.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: I-65SB/mm 293.
3/25
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: U.S. Hwy. 31.
Harassment: County Road 437.
Violation of a protection order: U.S. Hwy. 31.
Theft of property: County Road 1719.
Reckless endangerment: County Road 1635.
Harassment: Hwy. 278 W.
3/26
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1677.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 1770.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: County Road 1344.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; tampering with physical evidence: I--65 NB/Exit 304.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
3/24
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 52, arrested on County Road 437.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 24, arrested on I-65/mm 293.
Bail Jumping, second degree- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 53, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Non-support-child: male, 27, arrested on County Road 1342.
Probation revoked- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 37, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous: male, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Identity fraud- male, 41, arrested at Calhoun County Jail.
Probation violation- domestic violence-strangulation: male, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; violation of a court order; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 33, arrested on County Road 590, Lot 1.
Bail Jumping, second degree- burglary-non residence (no force); burglary-residence (no force): male, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- assault-terrorism; assault, second degree: male, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; following too close; change lane without proper signal; operating a vehicle without insurance: female, 43, arrested on County Road 457.
Failure to immunize dog/cat for rabies; obstruction-governmental operations: female, 70, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 44, arrested on County Road 1043.
3/25
Probation violation- unlawful distribution of a controlled substance: female, 33, arrested on I-65/Exit 334 Pilot.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer: male, 37, arrested on Hwy. 31.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 45, arrested on County Road 38.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 32, arrested on County Road 1344.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 28, arrested on County Road 1224.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 37, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of dangerous drugs: male, 37, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- attempting to elude a police officer; public intoxication: male, 32, arrested on County Road 1396.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- tinted windows: male, 30, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Probation violation- promote prison contraband-drugs; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 32, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 22, arrested on Main Street NW/ Heart of Hanceville.
3/26
Possession of methamphetamine: male, 26, arrested on County Road 1344.
Aggravated assault-non-family (strong arm): male, 47, arrested on County Road 436.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous: male, 22, arrested on County Road 1342.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 39, arrested on County Road 1677.
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle; tinted windows: male, 27, arrested on Hwy. 31/10th Street SE.
Simple assault- male, 48, arrested at Stuckey’s/Hwy. 31 N.
Possession of dangerous drugs; tampering with physical evidence: male, 44, arrested on I-65/Exit 304.
Criminal mischief: 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.