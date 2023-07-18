Arrest handcuffs
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday-Monday:

7/13

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-damaged window: Hwy. 157.

Criminal trespassing, third degree: Walmart, Hwy. 157.

7/15

Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to 2017 Nissan: Cherokee Avenue SW.

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card-misc. charges: no location reported.

7/16

Domestic violence, third degree: Avenue C. SE.

7/17

Harassment: Warnke Road NW.

Harassing communications: no location reported.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

7/14

Theft or property, fourth degree: female, 30, of Cullman, arrested on Scott Drive.

Theft of property, second degree: male, 30, of Houston, TX, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

7/15

Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 45, of Crane Hill, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.

Public intoxication; resisting arrest: female, 62, of Cullman, arrested on Logan Street SW.

7/16

Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 65, of Cullman, arrested on Commerce Avenue NW.

Driving under the influence: male, 18, of Falkville, arrested on Northwood Drive NW.

Theft of property, first degree: male, 24, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.

Driving under the influence: male, 48, of Vinemont, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

7/13

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 272.

Domestic violence: County Road 1309.

Theft of property: County Road 601.

Domestic violence: County Road 735.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 820.

Harassment: County Road 1161.

Theft of property: County Road 1242.

Criminal mischief; theft of property: County Road 336.

Assault: County Road 1043.

7/14

Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; resisting arrest: County Road 1435.

Theft of property: County Road 991.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 E.

Theft of property: County Road 1225.

Criminal mischief; domestic violence: County Road 1320.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 1235.

7/15

Menacing; domestic violence: County Road 1082.

Domestic violence: County Road 1494.

Domestic violence: Hwy. 91.

Domestic violence: County Road 617.

Domestic violence: Dripping Springs Road.

Domestic violence: County Road 1830.

7/16

Domestic violence: County Road 1629.

Illegal possession of prescription drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 222.

Theft of property: County Road 1589.

Domestic violence: County Road 1535.

Harassment: County Road 1606.

Theft of property: County Road 35.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 W.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 747.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

7/13

Simple assault-child abuse (family): male, 35, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.

Failure to appear- pedestrian under the influence: male, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

7/14

Exposure to possible physical injury; harassment: male, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Public intoxication: female, 39, arrested on Megan Lane.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 31, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.

Domestic violence, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree: female, 38, arrested on County Road 1223.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 53, arrested on County Road 1309.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 41, arrested on Hwy. 69/Hwy. 67.

Permitting dogs to run at large: male, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Driving under the influence of alcohol; resisting arrest; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; destruction of property by prisoner; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 29, arrested on County Road 1435/County Road 1338.

Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine: female, 55, arrested at Berlin Superette.

Failure to appear- shoplifting, $500-less than $1500: male, 35, arrested at Cordova Police Department.

Criminal mischief: male, 50, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

7/15

Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: female, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 34, arrested on County Road 1162.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 36, arrested at Warrior Police Department.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; improper lane usage: male, 34, arrested on Hwy. 278.

Harassment/intimidation; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: male, 49, arrested on County Road 643.

Probation revocation- domestic assault-menacing (knife): female, 58, arrested on County Road 1082.

Possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 42, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31/Corr Building Products.

Public intoxication: male, 39, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 N.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; improper tag light; no seat belt: female, 32, arrested on County Road 895.

Driving under the influence of alcohol: 28, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or 0.08 percent or more by weight; driving on the wrong side of the road: male, 76, arrested on County Road 775.

7/16

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 26, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278.

Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 25, arrested on Hwy. 278.

Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; illegal possession of prescription drugs: female, 25, arrested on County Road 222.

Simple assault (family): 34, arrested on County Road 1535.

Violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 42, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 33, arrested on County Road 747/County Road 1632.

Simple assault (family): female, 46, arrested on County Road 1629.

