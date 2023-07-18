Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday-Monday:
7/13
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-damaged window: Hwy. 157.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
7/15
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to 2017 Nissan: Cherokee Avenue SW.
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card-misc. charges: no location reported.
7/16
Domestic violence, third degree: Avenue C. SE.
7/17
Harassment: Warnke Road NW.
Harassing communications: no location reported.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
7/14
Theft or property, fourth degree: female, 30, of Cullman, arrested on Scott Drive.
Theft of property, second degree: male, 30, of Houston, TX, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7/15
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 45, of Crane Hill, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Public intoxication; resisting arrest: female, 62, of Cullman, arrested on Logan Street SW.
7/16
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 65, of Cullman, arrested on Commerce Avenue NW.
Driving under the influence: male, 18, of Falkville, arrested on Northwood Drive NW.
Theft of property, first degree: male, 24, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Driving under the influence: male, 48, of Vinemont, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
7/13
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 272.
Domestic violence: County Road 1309.
Theft of property: County Road 601.
Domestic violence: County Road 735.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 820.
Harassment: County Road 1161.
Theft of property: County Road 1242.
Criminal mischief; theft of property: County Road 336.
Assault: County Road 1043.
7/14
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; resisting arrest: County Road 1435.
Theft of property: County Road 991.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 E.
Theft of property: County Road 1225.
Criminal mischief; domestic violence: County Road 1320.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 1235.
7/15
Menacing; domestic violence: County Road 1082.
Domestic violence: County Road 1494.
Domestic violence: Hwy. 91.
Domestic violence: County Road 617.
Domestic violence: Dripping Springs Road.
Domestic violence: County Road 1830.
7/16
Domestic violence: County Road 1629.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 222.
Theft of property: County Road 1589.
Domestic violence: County Road 1535.
Harassment: County Road 1606.
Theft of property: County Road 35.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 W.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 747.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
7/13
Simple assault-child abuse (family): male, 35, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Failure to appear- pedestrian under the influence: male, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7/14
Exposure to possible physical injury; harassment: male, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: female, 39, arrested on Megan Lane.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 31, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Domestic violence, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree: female, 38, arrested on County Road 1223.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 53, arrested on County Road 1309.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 41, arrested on Hwy. 69/Hwy. 67.
Permitting dogs to run at large: male, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of alcohol; resisting arrest; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; destruction of property by prisoner; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 29, arrested on County Road 1435/County Road 1338.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine: female, 55, arrested at Berlin Superette.
Failure to appear- shoplifting, $500-less than $1500: male, 35, arrested at Cordova Police Department.
Criminal mischief: male, 50, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7/15
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: female, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 34, arrested on County Road 1162.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 36, arrested at Warrior Police Department.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; improper lane usage: male, 34, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Harassment/intimidation; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: male, 49, arrested on County Road 643.
Probation revocation- domestic assault-menacing (knife): female, 58, arrested on County Road 1082.
Possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 42, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31/Corr Building Products.
Public intoxication: male, 39, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 N.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; improper tag light; no seat belt: female, 32, arrested on County Road 895.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: 28, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or 0.08 percent or more by weight; driving on the wrong side of the road: male, 76, arrested on County Road 775.
7/16
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 26, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 25, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; illegal possession of prescription drugs: female, 25, arrested on County Road 222.
Simple assault (family): 34, arrested on County Road 1535.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 42, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: 33, arrested on County Road 747/County Road 1632.
Simple assault (family): female, 46, arrested on County Road 1629.