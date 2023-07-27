Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Saturday-Wednesday:
7/22
Harassment: County Road 469.
7/25
Harassing communications: no location reported.
7/21
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
7/26:
Forgery, third degree; theft of property, first degree-forged check: Cullman Park and Rec.
Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card: no location reported.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday and Wednesday:
7/25
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 27, of Horton, arrested on Hwy. 69/Hwy. 67.
Menacing: male, 47, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault, second degree: male, 21, of Athens, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault, second degree: male, 20, of Toney, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault, second degree: male, 20, of Harvest, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7/26
Theft by deception, fourth degree, five counts: theft of service, fourth degree: male, 59, of Cullman, arrested on 9th street SW.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
7/24
Theft of property: County Road 813.
Domestic violence: County Road 1650.
Criminal mischief; domestic violence: County Road 1545.
Domestic violence: County Road 1025.
Theft of property: County Road 1281.
Criminal mischief; domestic violence: County Road 1742.
Assault: County Road 574.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Wesley Avenue N.
Trespassing: County Road 1269.
Assault: Wesley Avenue N.
Criminal mischief; domestic violence: Wesley Avenue N.
7/25
Criminal mischief; theft of property: Sportsman Lake Road.
Domestic violence: County Road 571.
Theft of property: County Road 827.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 1606.
Theft of property: County Road 1391.
Theft of property: County Road 82.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: County Road 1427.
Harassment: Hwy. 91.
Burglary: County Road 67.
7/26
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 1386.
Violation of a protection order: Wesley Avenue N.
Criminal mischief: Hwy. 67.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 573.
Harassment: County Road 617.
Domestic violence: County Road 1612.
Theft of property; criminal mischief: County Road 1625.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
7/24
Domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: male, 29, arrested on County Road 1025.
Domestic violence, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 61, arrested on Wesley Avenue.
Failure to appear- obstructing justice using false identity-fictitious person: male, 61, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; promote prison contraband (other); possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 32, arrested at the Madison County Jail.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license suspended: female, 54, arrested on County Road 1386.
Contributing to the delinquency of a minor: male, 47, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possessing forged instrument, two counts: male, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7/25
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 46, arrested at Berlin Dollar General.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 34, arrested on Day Gap Road.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine: female, 49, arrested on County Road 1427.
Failure to appear- obstructing justice using a false identity-using person's identification: male, 35, arrested at Chilton County Sheriff's Office.
Assault-harassment: male, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Failure to appear- shoplifting; criminal mischief: female, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine: female, 40, arrested at Hanceville Police Department.
Failure to appear- shoplifting, less than $500; non-support -child: male, 40, arrested on County Road 1108.
7/26
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; public intoxication, two counts; attempting to elude a police officer: male, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 27, arrested at Taco Bell/Hwy. 157.
Public intoxication: male, 25, arrested at Berlin Quick Stop.
Failure to appear- driving with license-not in possession: male, 25, arrested on Hwy. 31/County Road 1364.
Public intoxication: male, 33, arrested on Hwy. 31.
Aggravated assault-non-family (strong arm): male, 35, arrested at 845 County Road 574.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs: male, 28, arrested on Woodvale Drive.
Domestic assault-harassment (family), two counts: male, 27, arrested on County Road 1612.