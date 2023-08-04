Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday-Thursday
7/31
Harassment: Catoma Lane NE.
8/1
Theft of property, fourth degree-phone: no location reported.
Theft of property, fourth degree-miscellaneous: Dollar General, Hwy. 278 W.
8/2
Leaving the scene of an accident-damage to a 1985 Toyota: 2nd Avenue SW/3rd Street SW.
Theft of property, first degree-2014 Hyundai Santa Fe: Industrial Drive SW.
8/3
Burglary, third degree; criminal mischief, second degree-damaged property: Main Avenue SW.
Criminal mischief, second degree-damage to a 2019 Infiniti: Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday-Thursday:
8/1
Failure to appear- insurance violation; driving while license suspended: female, 29, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8/2
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 49, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8/3
Grand Jury indictment- possessing forged instrument: male, 29, of Clanton, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, three counts; criminal trespassing, third degree, three counts; public intoxication: female, 55, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; speeding; driving while license suspended; insurance violation; improper lane usage; driving under the influence: female, 40, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, first degree; theft of property, second degree; failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 42, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Avenue SW/3rd Street SW.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
7/31
Theft of property: County Road 1194.
Harassment: Hwy, 69 S.
Domestic violence: Hwy 278 E.
Domestic violence: County Road 1369.
Theft of property: Shedd Road.
Theft of property: County Road 390.
8/1
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 384.
Violation of a protection order: County Road 1755.
Harassment: County Road 1145.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 469.
Menacing: County Road 1114.
Burglary: County Road 652.
Harassment: Arnold Street NE.
Attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: I-65 SB/MM 319.
Theft of property: Hwy. 157.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 768.
Harassment: County Road 574.
8/2
Menacing: Hwy. 69 S.
Dog bite: County Road 566.
Dog bite: County Road 1375.
Assault: County Road 1435.
Harassment: County Road 1763.
Domestic violence: Hwy. 69 N.
Theft of property: County Road 1223.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday-Wednesday:
7/31
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 47, arrested at Chevron Lacon.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 53, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault (family): male, 42, arrested on County Road 1369.
Burglary-residence (no force); possession of dangerous drugs; counterfeiting; receiving stolen property, $500-less than $1500: male, 34, arrested on County Road 703/County Road 734.
Failure to appear- expired tag; driving while license suspended; tinted windows: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal mischief; theft-truck: female, 46, arrested at Wavaho Arab.
8/1
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 49, arrested on County Road 469.
Forgery-other objects (will/contract); possessing forged instrument: female, 35, arrested at Dollar General Arab.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 37, arrested at Nesmith.
Theft-miscellaneous, less than $500: female, 55, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 53, arrested on County Road 1755.
Failure to appear- assault-harassment: female, 29, arrested at Love’s.
8/2
Negotiating worthless instrument, twenty-two counts: male, 58, arrested on Wisteria Street SE.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (no force); probation violation-receiving stolen vehicle: male, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 52, arrested on County Road 431.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense: male, 43, arrested on County Road 730/County Road 747.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.