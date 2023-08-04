Arrest handcuffs
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday-Thursday

7/31

Harassment: Catoma Lane NE.

8/1

Theft of property, fourth degree-phone: no location reported.

Theft of property, fourth degree-miscellaneous: Dollar General, Hwy. 278 W.

8/2

Leaving the scene of an accident-damage to a 1985 Toyota: 2nd Avenue SW/3rd Street SW.

Theft of property, first degree-2014 Hyundai Santa Fe: Industrial Drive SW.

8/3

Burglary, third degree; criminal mischief, second degree-damaged property: Main Avenue SW.

Criminal mischief, second degree-damage to a 2019 Infiniti: Hwy. 157.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday-Thursday:

8/1

Failure to appear- insurance violation; driving while license suspended: female, 29, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

8/2

Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 49, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

8/3

Grand Jury indictment- possessing forged instrument: male, 29, of Clanton, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, three counts; criminal trespassing, third degree, three counts; public intoxication: female, 55, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; speeding; driving while license suspended; insurance violation; improper lane usage; driving under the influence: female, 40, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Theft of property, first degree; theft of property, second degree; failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 42, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Avenue SW/3rd Street SW.

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:

7/31

Theft of property: County Road 1194.

Harassment: Hwy, 69 S.

Domestic violence: Hwy 278 E.

Domestic violence: County Road 1369.

Theft of property: Shedd Road.

Theft of property: County Road 390.

8/1

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 384.

Violation of a protection order: County Road 1755.

Harassment: County Road 1145.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 469.

Menacing: County Road 1114.

Burglary: County Road 652.

Harassment: Arnold Street NE.

Attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: I-65 SB/MM 319.

Theft of property: Hwy. 157.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 768.

Harassment: County Road 574.

8/2

Menacing: Hwy. 69 S.

Dog bite: County Road 566.

Dog bite: County Road 1375.

Assault: County Road 1435.

Harassment: County Road 1763.

Domestic violence: Hwy. 69 N.

Theft of property: County Road 1223.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday-Wednesday:

7/31

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 47, arrested at Chevron Lacon.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 53, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Simple assault (family): male, 42, arrested on County Road 1369.

Burglary-residence (no force); possession of dangerous drugs; counterfeiting; receiving stolen property, $500-less than $1500: male, 34, arrested on County Road 703/County Road 734.

Failure to appear- expired tag; driving while license suspended; tinted windows: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Criminal mischief; theft-truck: female, 46, arrested at Wavaho Arab.

8/1

Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 49, arrested on County Road 469.

Forgery-other objects (will/contract); possessing forged instrument: female, 35, arrested at Dollar General Arab.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 37, arrested at Nesmith.

Theft-miscellaneous, less than $500: female, 55, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 53, arrested on County Road 1755.

Failure to appear- assault-harassment: female, 29, arrested at Love’s.

8/2

Negotiating worthless instrument, twenty-two counts: male, 58, arrested on Wisteria Street SE.

Failure to appear- burglary-residence (no force); probation violation-receiving stolen vehicle: male, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 52, arrested on County Road 431.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense: male, 43, arrested on County Road 730/County Road 747.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

