Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
4/12
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
4/13
Theft of property, third degree-drills: Lowe’s, Cherokee Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: ABC Beverage, Cullman Shopping Center, NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
Criminal trespassing-third degree: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday — Thursday:
4/12
Cruelty to animals: male, 24, of Hanceville, arrested in Joppa.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 41, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 24, of Baileyton, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree: male, 226, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; expired tag; insurance violation: male, 57, of Falkville, arrested in Lacon.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence: female, 59, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Receiving stolen property, first degree: male, 59, of Hartselle, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; insurance violation: male, 47, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4/13
Forgery, third degree; possessing forged instrument, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree: female, 37, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, third degree: male, 34, of Hanceville, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts: male, 37, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- expired tag, two counts; driving without a license, two counts; insurance violation: male, 40, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 33, of Holly Pond, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
4/10
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 490.
Domestic violence: County Road 1598.
Assault: County Road 62.
Domestic violence: County Road 1513.
Assault: County Road 1435.
Violation of a protection order: County Road 641.
Burglary: County Road 1615.
Domestic violence; criminal mischief: County Road 1108.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Old Hwy. 31.
4/11
Unlawful possession of marijuana; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 91.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; illegal possession of prescription drugs: County Road 457.
Trespassing: County Road 1435.
Theft of property: County Road 1237.
Theft of property: County Road 1121.
Stalking: County Road 765.
Domestic violence: Hwy. 278 E.
Harassment: County Road 1162.
Aggravated assault: County Road 38.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: I-65 SB/mm 308.
4/12
Resisting arrest; attempting to elude; reckless endangerment: County Road 1253.
Burglary: County Road 1101.
Assault: County Road 1545.
Menacing: County Road 643.
Theft of property: County Road 490.
Harassment: County Road 1502.
Harassment: County Road 1322.
Theft of property: County Road 1375.
Trespassing: County Road 1711.
Harassment: 2nd Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
4/10
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 44, arrested at Walker’s Building Supply.
Assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation): female, 56, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal mischief; possession of methamphetamine, three counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of marijuana, two counts: female, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; promote prison contraband (drugs); ignition interlock misdemeanor; possession of still, etc, illegally manufactured, transported; public intoxication; driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: male, 44, arrested at CRMC.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine: male, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 22, arrested in Morgan County.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 39, arrested on County Road 1513.
Failure to appear- open container of alcohol in a vehicle: male, 31, arrested on County Road 1108.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen vehicle; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: female, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 26, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Simple assault (family): male, 59, arrested on County Road 1598.
4/11
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs: male, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 21, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs; public intoxication: male, 54, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 21, arrested at Exit 308.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance: male, 43, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of methamphetamine; public intoxication: male, 44, arrested on County Road 457.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 24, arrested on County Road 490.
Failure to appear- obstruction of governmental operations; unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance: male, 44, arrested on County Road 1225.
4/12
Kidnapping-interference with custody: male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: male, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 46, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Counterfeiting: female, 34, arrested at Walker’s Building Supply.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: female, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: male, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.