Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday — Monday:
3/8
Domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: no location reported.
3/9
Robbery, third degree: Olive Street SW.
3/10
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to a 2019 Toyota Sienna: Cherokee Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-miscellaneous: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
Theft property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle: no location reported.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
3/11
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Boatright Apartments, Hickory Avenue SW.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: McNabb Drive, SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-tag: no location reported.
Theft of property, third degree-cash: no location reported.
Theft of property, fourth degree-cash: Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
3/12
Assault, third degree; harassment: Hwy. 157.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: 10th Street SE.
Criminal trespassing, second degree: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-tag: no location reported.
Theft of property, third degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
3/13
Theft of property, third degree-miscellaneous: Harrison Outdoors, 2nd Avenue NW.
Harassing Communications: No location reported.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
3/10
Driving under the influence; attempting to elude: male, 20, of Cullman, arrested on Main Avenue SW/Graham Street SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 55, of Cullman, arrested on Veigl Avenue SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 29, of Crane Hill, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: female, 30, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
3/11
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; failure to register vehicle, two counts; insurance violation; expired tag; driving while license revoked: male, 34, of Albertville, arrested at the Morgan County line.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 42, of Cullman, arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 28, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Chemical endangerment of a child; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 46, of Cullman, arrested on 16th Street SE.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; insurance violation; driving while license suspended: male, 45, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 33, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
3/12
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts; insurance violation; driving while license revoked; harassment: female, 51, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, third degree: male, 46, of Hanceville, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- driving without a license, two counts: male, 44, of Vinemont, arrested on 4th Street SW.
3/13
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: female, 29, of Baileyton, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
3/9
Assault: County Road 1246.
Domestic violence: County Road 461.
Harassment: County Road 933.
Dog Bite: County Road 1490.
Theft of property: County Road 1859.
Domestic violence: County Road 813.
Using false identity to avoid arrest: County Road 1598.
Harassment: Day Gap Road.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 19.
Domestic violence: County Road 796.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: High School Road.
Theft of property: County Road 703.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: I-65 SB/mm 297.
3/10
Domestic violence: County Road 1763.
Attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 216.
Domestic violence: County Road 1210.
Reckless endangerment; stalking: County Road 437.
Theft of property: County Road 38.
3/11
Domestic violence: County Road 806.
Harassment: County Road 793.
Theft of property: Hwy. 278 E.
Theft of property: County Road 463.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 91.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana: County Road 431.
Trespassing: County Road 1225.
3/12
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Hwy. 69S.
Domestic violence: County Road 1150.
Domestic violence: County Road 1059.
Criminal mischief; trespassing; theft of property: Hwy. 31.
Trespassing: Good Hope School Road.
Menacing; criminal mischief: Hwy. 69 S.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
3/9
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation revoked- counterfeiting, two counts; theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: male, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Shoplifting, less than $500: male, 34, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 24, arrested on County Road 461.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 32, arrested on I-65.
Using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: male, 31, arrested on County Road 1598.
Simple assault (family): male, 34, arrested on County Road 813.
Contributing to the delinquency of a minor: female, 42, arrested on County Road 19.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 44, arrested on County Road 19.
3/10
Probation violation- aggravated assault; possession of burglary tools: male, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 55, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- aggravated assault-family (strong arm): male, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Bail Jumping, second degree-possession of dangerous drugs: female, 39, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: female, 25, arrested on County Road 747.
Bail Jumping, second degree- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 22, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Probation violation- rendering false alarm: male, 34, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs: female, 28, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
3/11
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 34, arrested on County Road 1651.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 18, arrested on County Road 431.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: female, 49, arrested on County Road 1718.
Public intoxication: female, 45, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 E.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 33, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; revoked, or cancelled; improper pass on right: male, 40, arrested at 322 Love’s.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family), two counts: female, 28, arrested on 16th Street SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 39, arrested at 322 Love’s.
Failure to appear- expired license: male, 45, arrested on County Road 1344.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 35, arrested on County Road 1763.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: male, 45, arrested at Brown’s Store.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 25, arrested on County Road 1344.
3/12
Failure to appear- using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: male, 49, arrested at Exit 322.
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: male, 25, arrested on Good Hope Road.
Failure to appear- miscellaneous theft, $500-less than $1500: male, 36, arrested on County Road 457.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 58, arrested on County Road 806.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: female, 42, arrested at Talladega County Jail.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 42, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of dangerous drugs; possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, four counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; possessing stolen property, less than $500; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: female, 51, arrested on Mark Street SW.