Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday-Sunday:
4/18
Theft by deception, first degree-cash: NAOS Staffing.
4/19
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to 2020 Chevy Silverado: Cherokee Avenue SW.
Harassing communications: no location reported.
Criminal mischief-damaged property: Compass Way SW.
Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; theft of property, second degree: La Quinta Inn & Suites, St. Joseph Drive NW.
4/20
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle- damage to a 2006 Toyota Tundra: 2nd Avenue SW.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-purse and contents: Cullman Shopping Center.
Assault, third degree: Brantley Avenue NW.
4/22
Criminal mischief, third degree- damaged tires: Lee Avenue SW.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: no location reported.
Leaving the scene of an accident-damage to a 2017 GMC Acadia: 3rd Street SE.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
4/23
Domestic violence, third degree: Ambassador Drive.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday-Sunday:
4/20
Failure to appear- insurance violation; failure to register vehicle; speeding: male, 25, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4/21
Theft of property, first degree; theft of property, fourth degree; possessing forged instrument, third degree: male, 26, of Crane Hill, arrested on 1st Avenue SE.
Receiving stolen property, first degree: male, 28, of Hanceville, arrested on Bolte Road SE.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; disorderly conduct: female, 34, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4/22
Failure to appear- driving without a license: male, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: male, 39, of Guntersville, arrested on 3rd Street SE/8th Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence: male, 56, of Flint, MI, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 21, of Falkville, arrested on St. Joseph Drive, NW.
Public intoxication: male, 35, of Westminster, CO, arrested on Hayes Drive NW.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
4/20
Theft of property: Hwy. 278 E.
Assault: Hwy. 31.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: Hwy. 157.
Theft of property: County Road 1564.
Burglary: County Road 1043.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: 3rd Street NE.
4/21
Domestic violence; interference with a domestic violence emergency call: County Road 1114.
Domestic violence: Hwy. 67.
Theft of property: Hwy. 69 S.
Domestic violence: County Road 1772.
Theft of property: County Road 1527.
Attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 728.
Harassment: County Road 54.
Harassment: County Road 38.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs: U.S. Hwy. 31.
4/22
Harassment: County Road 592.
Harassment: County Road 1224.
Domestic violence: White Oak Loop.
Burglary: County Road 703.
Violation of protection order: County Road 1030.
Violation of protection order: County Road 538.
4/23
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: U.S. Hwy. 231.
Obstructing police-interference with a domestic violence call: Hwy. 91.
Reckless endangerment: County Road 1129.
Harassment: County Road 1159.
Permitting dogs to run at large: County Road 1251.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
4/20
Public intoxication: female, 57, arrested on County Road 1258.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 61, arrested at 3rd Street NE/Speed Mart.
Criminal mischief-damage to public property: male, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Counterfeiting; forged instrument: female, 39, arrested at Addison Town Hall.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 33, arrested at Battleground Dollar General.
Driving while license suspended: male, 27, arrested in Cullman.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; operating a vehicle without insurance; switched tag: male, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 38, arrested at Rainbow Crossing.
4/21
Reckless driving: male, 29, arrested on County Road 728.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); interference with a domestic violence emergency call: male, 28, arrested on County Road 1114.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 70, arrested on County Road 1772.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 55, arrested on AL. Hwy. 67.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; tampering with physical evidence: female, 34, arrested on County Road 1251.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: male, 51, arrested on County Road 431.
Simple assault (family): male, 47, arrested on County Road 1518.
Probation violation- attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: male, 45, arrested at Hanceville Police Department.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; theft-miscellaneous, $1500-$2500: male, 44, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31 S.
Probation violation- burglary-non residence (force): male, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): female, 38, arrested at Exit 287 Marathon.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended; switched tag: male, 36, arrested at Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); discharging firearm into unoccupied building railroad, aircraft, or automobile: male, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 51, arrested on Fairview Road.
4/22
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-family (other weapon): male, 56, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: male, 41, arrested on County Road 1354.
Failure to appear- theft of an article from auto: male, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault-child abuse (non-family): female, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 36, arrested at Joppa Sunoco.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs: female, 20, arrested at Exit 322/Love’s.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of a controlled substance: male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 38, arrested at White Oak Loop.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 42, arrested at White Oak Loop.
Failure to appear- simple assault (family); possession of dangerous drugs; public intoxication: male, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4/23
Failure to appear- manufacture methamphetamine; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 42, arrested at Baldwin County Jail.
Theft-miscellaneous: male, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: male, 37, arrested at The Refuge Church.
Possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 37, arrested at Joppa Sunoco.
Interference with a domestic violence emergency call: male, 34, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91.