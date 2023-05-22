Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday and Saturday:
5/19
Identity theft: no location reported.
Theft of property, third degree-cash: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, third degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, third degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Creekside Ct. NE.
5/20
Menacing: 10th Street SE.
Burglary, third degree-miscellaneous: Elm Drive SE.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
5/19
Domestic violence; harassment: male, 37, of Hoover, arrested on Commerce Avenue NW.
Domestic violence; harassment: female, 33, of Hoover, arrested on Commerce Avenue NW.
Failure to appear-insurance violation: female, 36,of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: male, 34, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Theft of property, third degree, two counts: female, 27, of Lewisburg, TN, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: female, 29, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5/20
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree, three counts; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts: female, 56, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5/21
Reckless endangerment; harassment: male, 44, of Cullman, arrested in Falkville.
Murder: male, 20, of Empire, arrested on 3rd Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; insurance violation: male, 28, of Cullman, arrested on St. Joseph Street NW.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; insurance violation; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 46, of Huntsville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: male, 31, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 53, of Somerville, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing governmental operations: male, 24, of Joppa, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
5/18
Domestic violence: County Road 831.
Theft of property: County Road 1701.
Harassment: County Road 1422.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 656.
Criminal mischief; theft of property: County Road 62.
5/19
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 833.
Assault: County Road 1699.
Criminal mischief: Welcome Road.
5/20
Domestic violence: Hwy. 91.
Reckless endangerment: County Road 613.
Harassment: County Road 1422.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 469.
Permitting dogs to run at large: County Road 613.
Assault: County Road 1859.
Theft of property: County Road 590.
Burglary: County Road 1623.
5/21
Theft of property: County Road 222.
Discharging firearm into occupied vehicle; assault; menacing: Hwy. 157.
Hindering prosecution; obstructing governmental operations: Campbell Lane SE.
Burglary; criminal mischief: County Road 1609.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: Hwy. 69S.
Assault; trespassing: County Road 1177.
Sell-distribute dangerous drugs: I-65 NB/mm 309.
Domestic violence: Hwy. 69 S.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
5/18
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 49, arrested on County Road 831.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 61, arrested on Ashwander Street NE.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 61, arrested on County Road 145.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 38, arrested on Hwy. 69/County Road 223.
5/19
Grand Jury- rape (strong arm), two counts; sodomy-with a girl (strong arm): male, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Murder-family (gun); domestic violence: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- simple assault (family): male, 33, arrested on County Road 1709.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol-0.08 percent of more; open container of alcohol in a vehicle; driving while license suspended; improper lane usage: male, 40, arrested at Falkville Love’s.
5/20
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; failure to register vehicle; no liability insurance: female, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: County Road 222/County Road 469.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 39, arrested on Burgundy Lane NW.
5/21
Simple assault (family); possession of dangerous drugs: male, 44, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of methamphetamine: female, 24, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.