Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
3/31
Theft of property, first degree-cash: Premier Bank of the South.
Theft of property, fourth degree; forgery, third degree-forged check: Shell, Hwy. 157.
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to a 2017 Toyota Prius: Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Dollar Tree, Marketplatz Center SW.
4/1
Theft by deception, third degree-cash: no location reported.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
4/2
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to a 2014 Toyota Tacoma: County Road 490.
Criminal trespassing: 16th Street SE.
Leaving the scene of an accident-damage to a 2007 Cadillac Escalade: 3rd Street SE.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, second degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
3/31
Theft of property, fourth degree; theft of property, third degree: male, 29, of Crane Hill, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft by deception, fourth degree; theft of property, third degree: female, 30, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; receiving stolen property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts; expired tag; driving while license revoked; insurance violation; failure to register vehicle: male, 38, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassment: female, 32, of Garden City, arrested in Hanceville.
Public intoxication: male, 33, of Cullman, arrested at Marketplatz Center SW.
4/1
Theft of property, fourth degree, criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 42, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
4/2
Failure to appear- public intoxication, two counts; public lewdness: male, 49, of Falkville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, first degree: male, 31, of Hueytown, arrested on 16th Street SE.
Stalking, second degree; failure to appear- resisting arrest; public intoxication; harassment: female, 19, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, second degree; theft of property, fourth degree: male, 40, of Warrior, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
3/30
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 565.
Permitting dogs to run at large: Hwy. 91.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 157.
Dog bite: County Road 1393.
Domestic violence; resisting arrest: County Road 1332.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 69 S.
3/31
Domestic violence: County Road 1682.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 157.
Criminal mischief: Finley Circle.
Domestic violence: Hwy. 91.
Domestic violence: County Road 1545.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 587.
Assault: County Road 1448.
4/1
Unlawful possession of marijuana: Hwy. 278 E.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: County Road 747.
Attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 1296.
Burglary: Hwy. 31.
Harassment: County Road 1551.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 E.
4/2
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 747.
Permitting dogs to run at large: County Road 643.
Assault: County Road 111.
Theft of property: County Road 38.
Receiving stolen property: Pine Lane SE.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 69 S.
Theft of property; criminal mischief: Sportsman Lake Road NW.
Attempting to elude a police officer: County Road 437.
Domestic violence: County Road 1379.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:3/30
Failure to appear- attempting to elude a police officer: male, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Counterfeiting: male, 43, of Baileyton.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 32, arrested on I-65 SB.
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: female, 66, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: female, 43, arrested on Cherokee Avenue.
Negotiating worthless instrument, three counts: female, 59, arrested on County Road 1332.
Simple assault-family: female, 27, arrested on County Road 1332.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- attempt to commit a class B felony; receiving stolen property, $500-less than $1500; unauthorized use of auto-no force (joyriding); driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 37, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 33, arrested on Hwy, 69 S.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault-family; resisting arrest: male, 48, arrested on County Road 1332.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 58, arrested on County Road 565.
3/31
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage); fraudulent use of credit/debit card; theft from a motor vehicle, third degree: male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; driving under the influence of a controlled substance, two counts; switched tag: female, 27, arrested in Morgan County.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; improper lights: male, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle with expired tag: male, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: male, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous; operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 38, arrested at Jefferson County Jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 38, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Probation violation- possession of methamphetamine, female, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 43, arrested on County Road 1545.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 51, arrested on County Road 587.
Assault-harassment: female, 45, arrested on County Road 1448.
Violation of a release order- theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: female, 30, arrested on County Road 8.
4/1
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 49, arrested at 84 County Road 1258.
Bail Jumping, second degree- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, less than $500: male, 64, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- prohibited methods and devices for hunting: male, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation revoked- possession of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer: male, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 33, arrested on I-65/Hwy. 157.
Public intoxication: male, 40, arrested on County Road 564.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- operating a vehicle with expired tag; driving while license suspended: male, 47, arrested on County Road 747.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 23, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Possession of dangerous drugs: 39, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 41, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
4/2
Receiving stolen vehicle: male, 41, arrested on Pine Lane SE.
Simple assault-child abuse (family), three counts: female, 28, arrested on County Road 1107.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 21, arrested on County Road 801.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 57, arrested on County Road 1141.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: female, 43, arrested on I-65.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 33, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Attempting to elude a police officer: male, 43, arrested on County Road 437.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): 25, arrested on County Road 1379.
Probation violation- burglary-residence (no force); unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle; receiving stolen property; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 32, arrested on Main Avenue SW.
Simple assault-child abuse (family), three counts: male, 34, arrested on County Road 1107.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 53, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S.