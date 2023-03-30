Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday - Wednesday:
3/23
Theft of lost property, second degree-cash: Hwy. 157.
3/28
Criminal trespassing, second degree: Dripping Springs Road, NW.
3/29
Assault- no location reported.
Harassment: Warnke Road NW.
Theft of property, first degree-cash: no location reported.
3/30
Theft of property, fourth degree-miscellaneous: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, second degree-pistol: no location reported.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday - Thursday:
3/27
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 23, of Addison, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear, resisting arrest: male, 48, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault, third degree: female, 67, of Cullman, arrested on Dripping Springs Rd., NW.
Driving under the influence of other substance: female, 26, of Arab, arrested on Hwy. 157/ Butler Street NW.
3/28
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; driving under the influence of a controlled substance; driving without a license: male, 37, of Falkville, arrested in Falkville.
3/29
Public intoxication: male, 40, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 24, of Holly Pond, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Obstructing governmental operations: female, 43, of Jasper, arrested on 2nd Avenue NE.
3/30
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 32, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license, two counts; switched tag; insurance violation; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts: male, 38, of Addison, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property, fourth degree; theft of property, fourth degree; insurance violation, two counts; leaving the scene of the accident; failure to register vehicle; driving without a license: male, 29, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 49, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW/Morgan Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday - Wednesday:
3/27
Domestic violence: County Road 747.
Harassment: Industrial Park Road.
Domestic violence: County Road 1212.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 W.
Theft of property: Hwy. 91.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: County Road 490.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 747.
3/28
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1616.
Theft of property: County Road 594.
Theft of property: County Road 1149.
Theft of property: County Road 227.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 67.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Dialsdale Drive SW.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: I-65 SB Rest Area.
3/29
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: Chad Drive.
Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance: Hwy. 91.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 702.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday - Wednesday:
3/27
Public intoxication: male, 33, arrested on County Road Lot #27.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 23, arrested on County Road 818.
Probation violation- burglary-residence (force); theft-miscellaneous: male, 33, arrested at Arab Police Department.
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle: male, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 30, arrested on County Road 747.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 19, arrested on County Road 278 W/County Road 1117.
Domestic violence, third degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 44, arrested on County Road 427, Hanceville.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 35, arrested on County Road 587.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: 24, arrested on County Road 490.
3/28
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Drug trafficking; sell/distribute methamphetamine: female, 54, arrested at Arab Police Department.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: 32, arrested on AL. Hwy. 67/County Road 1755.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs: female, 28, arrested at Tutwiller.
Obscuring/defacing/removing vehicles identity; possessing stolen property: male, 50, arrested on County Road 649.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 29, arrested on County Road 1616/County Road 1700.
Negotiating worthless instrument: male, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance: male, 38, arrested on County Road 397/County Road 437.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 45, arrested on Hwy. 278/County Road 728.
Obscuring/defacing/removing vehicles identity; obstruction-governmental operations: male, 49, arrested in Cullman County.
3/29
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 44, arrested at Dodge City Shell.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: female, 45, arrested at Dodge City Shell.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 47, arrested in Morgan County.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 22, arrested at Helen Warren Vogel.
Arson-residence; unauthorized use of auto-no force (joyriding): male, 43, arrested on County Road 1716.
Failure to appear- aggravated stalking; unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft); violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 27, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 45, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.