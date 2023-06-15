Arrest handcuffs
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday-Tuesday:

6/8

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-clothing: 3rd Avenue SW.

Assault, third degree: Willow Street SW.

6/12

Criminal trespassing, third degree: Coin Laundry, 4th Street SW.

Theft by deception, second degree-material: GLS Supply LLC, 4th Street SW.

6/13

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.

Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card-miscellaneous charges: no location reported.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-pistol, cash: 10th Street SE.

6/14

Theft of property, third degree-miscellaneous: Beth Street NW.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday-Wednesday:

6/12

Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 39, of Hanceville, arrested on 4th Street SW.

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 39, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

6/13

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; driving without a license, two counts; insurance violation, two counts; driving while license suspended, four counts: male, 31, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- insurance violation; theft of property, fourth degree: female, 33, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

6/14

Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card: female, 48, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday-Wednesday:

6/12

Reckless endangerment: County Road 1082.

Trespassing; domestic violence: County Road 793.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: I-65 NB/mm 299.

Burglary: County Road 431.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 437.

Trafficking drugs; unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: County Road 1114.

Criminal mischief: Beech Avenue SE.

Assault: Hwy. 69 S.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1342.

Reckless endangerment: Hwy. 69 N.

Domestic violence: County Road 1485.

Theft of property: School House Road.

6/13

Criminal mischief: County Road 1435.

Dog bite: County Road 479.

Tampering with physical evidence; unlawful possession of marijuana: County Road 1598.

Domestic violence: County Road 747.

Domestic violence: County Road 1524.

Theft of property: County Road 51.

6/14

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 818.

Criminal mischief: Beech Avenue SE.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 1194.

Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: I-65 SB/mm 308.

Permitting dogs to run at large: S. Main Street.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 463.

Theft of property: Hwy. 69 S.

Harassment: County Road 222.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 447.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday-Wednesday:

6/12

Probation violation- burglary-residence (force): male, 50, arrested on County Road 436.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 32, arrested at Hanceville Police Department.

Drug trafficking; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 27, arrested on County Road 1114.

Drug trafficking; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 26, arrested on County Road 1114.

Assault-harassment: 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 29, arrested on County Road 1342.

Possession of opium or derivative; unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; ex-felon in possession of a firearm: male, 32, arrested on County Road 747/County Road 1619.

Failure to appear- possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 62, arrested on County Road 437/County Road 223.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 34, arrested on I-65 NB/mm 299.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 34, arrested on County Road 437/Jack's Shell Good Hope.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 46, arrested at Jack's Radiator Shop.

Grand Jury- computer tampering; tampering with physical evidence; possession of child pornography: male, 38, arrested on Exit 272.

Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 32, arrested on County Road 437/Jack's Shell Good Hope.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: female, 35, arrested at Arby's on Hwy. 157.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, two counts: male, 59, arrested at Flotation Systems.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 53, arrested on County Road 1485.

6/13

Failure to appear- buying/receiving stolen property: male, 29, arrested at Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Criminal trespassing-enters/remains in dwelling: male, 40, arrested on County Road 1669.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 48, arrested at Days Inn.

Failure to appear- promote prison contraband (drugs): female, 52, arrested on County Road 813/County Road 437.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 26, arrested on County Road 747. 

Unlawful distribution of controlled substances: male, 51, arrested at Economy Inn.

Domestic assault-harassment (family); female, 25, arrested on County Road 747.

6/14

Simple assault-child abuse (family): female, 19, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution; public intoxication: female, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Jail.

Domestic assault-menacing (gun); discharging firearm into occupied building, railroad, aircraft, automobile: 55, arrested on County Road 1583.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 27, arrested on I-65 SB/mm 308.

Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 46, arrested on County Road 447.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 41, arrested on County Road 1592.

Failure to appear- aggravated stalking; violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center. 

Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs: female, 47, arrested on Exit 318.

Auto theft: male, 26, arrested on County Road 700.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled: male, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 32, arrested at Walker's Building Supply.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center. 

Auto theft: female, 27, arrested on County Road 700.

