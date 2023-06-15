Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday-Tuesday:
6/8
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-clothing: 3rd Avenue SW.
Assault, third degree: Willow Street SW.
6/12
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Coin Laundry, 4th Street SW.
Theft by deception, second degree-material: GLS Supply LLC, 4th Street SW.
6/13
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card-miscellaneous charges: no location reported.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-pistol, cash: 10th Street SE.
6/14
Theft of property, third degree-miscellaneous: Beth Street NW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday-Wednesday:
6/12
Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 39, of Hanceville, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 39, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/13
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; driving without a license, two counts; insurance violation, two counts; driving while license suspended, four counts: male, 31, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; theft of property, fourth degree: female, 33, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/14
Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card: female, 48, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday-Wednesday:
6/12
Reckless endangerment: County Road 1082.
Trespassing; domestic violence: County Road 793.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: I-65 NB/mm 299.
Burglary: County Road 431.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 437.
Trafficking drugs; unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: County Road 1114.
Criminal mischief: Beech Avenue SE.
Assault: Hwy. 69 S.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1342.
Reckless endangerment: Hwy. 69 N.
Domestic violence: County Road 1485.
Theft of property: School House Road.
6/13
Criminal mischief: County Road 1435.
Dog bite: County Road 479.
Tampering with physical evidence; unlawful possession of marijuana: County Road 1598.
Domestic violence: County Road 747.
Domestic violence: County Road 1524.
Theft of property: County Road 51.
6/14
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 818.
Criminal mischief: Beech Avenue SE.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 1194.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: I-65 SB/mm 308.
Permitting dogs to run at large: S. Main Street.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 463.
Theft of property: Hwy. 69 S.
Harassment: County Road 222.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 447.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday-Wednesday:
6/12
Probation violation- burglary-residence (force): male, 50, arrested on County Road 436.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 32, arrested at Hanceville Police Department.
Drug trafficking; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 27, arrested on County Road 1114.
Drug trafficking; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 26, arrested on County Road 1114.
Assault-harassment: 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 29, arrested on County Road 1342.
Possession of opium or derivative; unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; ex-felon in possession of a firearm: male, 32, arrested on County Road 747/County Road 1619.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 62, arrested on County Road 437/County Road 223.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 34, arrested on I-65 NB/mm 299.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 34, arrested on County Road 437/Jack's Shell Good Hope.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 46, arrested at Jack's Radiator Shop.
Grand Jury- computer tampering; tampering with physical evidence; possession of child pornography: male, 38, arrested on Exit 272.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 32, arrested on County Road 437/Jack's Shell Good Hope.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: female, 35, arrested at Arby's on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, two counts: male, 59, arrested at Flotation Systems.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 53, arrested on County Road 1485.
6/13
Failure to appear- buying/receiving stolen property: male, 29, arrested at Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains in dwelling: male, 40, arrested on County Road 1669.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 48, arrested at Days Inn.
Failure to appear- promote prison contraband (drugs): female, 52, arrested on County Road 813/County Road 437.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 26, arrested on County Road 747.
Unlawful distribution of controlled substances: male, 51, arrested at Economy Inn.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); female, 25, arrested on County Road 747.
6/14
Simple assault-child abuse (family): female, 19, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution; public intoxication: female, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Jail.
Domestic assault-menacing (gun); discharging firearm into occupied building, railroad, aircraft, automobile: 55, arrested on County Road 1583.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 27, arrested on I-65 SB/mm 308.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 46, arrested on County Road 447.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 41, arrested on County Road 1592.
Failure to appear- aggravated stalking; violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs: female, 47, arrested on Exit 318.
Auto theft: male, 26, arrested on County Road 700.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled: male, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 32, arrested at Walker's Building Supply.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Auto theft: female, 27, arrested on County Road 700.