Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday-Wednesday:

6/29

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise; criminal trespassing, second degree: Walmart, Olive Street SW.

7/3

Theft of property, second degree-medication: no location reported.

Theft of property, third degree-general merchandise; criminal mischief-damaged property: Walmart, Olive Street SW.

7/5

Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card-misc. charges: no location reported.

7/6

Theft by deception, first degree-cash: no location reported.

Theft of services, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday-Wednesday:

7/3

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 27, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

7/4

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts; public intoxication; criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts; attempting to elude a police officer: male, 35, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 26, of Nauvoo, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

7/5

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; driving while license suspended: male, 25, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 33, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- driving without a license; failure to signal: female, 30, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, three counts; criminal trespassing, third degree; expired tag, two counts: female, 36, of Florence, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

7/6

Failure to appear-criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 42, of Blountsville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 54, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- insurance violation; driving while license suspended: female, 25, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 47, of Arab, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:

7/3

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of prescription drugs: Hwy. 278 W.

Domestic violence: Wesley Avenue N.

Attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: Hwy. 278 W.

Harassment: County Road 1840.

Theft of property: Hwy. 278 W.

Theft of property: County Road 216.

Theft of property: County Road 747.

Harassment: County Road 1634.

7/4

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: Welcome Road.

Assault: County Road 1082.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: County Road 1108.

Dog bite: County Road 1162.

Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1036.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: County Road 437.

Assault: County Road 5401.

7/5

Burglary: Hwy. 278 E.

Harassment: County Road 1605.

Burglary: County Road 1101.

Domestic violence: Hwy. 278 E.

Harassment: County Road 940.

Theft of property: Willow Springs Drive.

Harassment: County Road 1422.

Theft of property: Hwy. 69 S.

Theft of property: Meadow Drive.

Burglary: County Road 1570.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 69.

Criminal mischief; trespassing: County Road 1371.

Burglary: County Road 1371.

Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 W.

Assault: County Road 1082.

Assault: County Road 1507.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Beech Avenue SE.

Attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 1355.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:

7/3

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 46, arrested on County Road 586.

Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of prescription drugs; failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 40, arrested at Jones Chapel Superette.

Statutory rape; sodomy-with a girl (strong arm): male, 67, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.

Failure to appear- possessing stolen property, less than $500: male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Public intoxication: female, 31, arrested on U.S. 31.

Attempting to elude a police officer: male, 36, arrested on Hwy. 278/County Road 1147.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 39, arrested on County Road 1094.

Attempting to elude a police officer, two counts; reckless driving; possession of drug paraphernalia; minor in possession of alcohol: 18, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.

7/4

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Public intoxication; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- public intoxication: male, 35, arrested at Smith Lake Park.

Public intoxication: male, 25, arrested on US 278 W.

Domestic violence, third degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 47, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S.

Public intoxication: male, 51, arrested at Smith Lake Park.

Possession of methamphetamine; driving under the influence (other substance): male, 43, arrested on County Road 1108.

Failure to appear- open container of alcohol in a vehicle; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 57, arrested at Marco’s Pizza.

Public intoxication: male, 31, arrested at Smith Lake Park.

Possession of methamphetamine: male, 47, arrested on County Road 437.

Simple assault (family); shoplifting, less than $500: female, 33, arrested on County Road 616.

Probation violation- theft-miscellaneous, $1500-$2500, two counts: male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Public intoxication: male, 18, arrested at Smith Lake Park.

Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 35, arrested on County Road 1036.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 26, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 69.

7/5

Failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident: male, 38, arrested on County Road 437.

Attempting to elude a police officer; reckless driving; driving under the influence of alcohol and/or 0.08 or more: male, 24, arrested on County Road 1355/County Road 1357.

Theft-miscellaneous; unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage): male, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 20, arrested at Bellview Height Baptist Church.

Domestic assault; harassment (family): 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- cruelty to dog/cat: female, 32, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Simple assault (family); failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 24, arrested on Hwy. 278.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; attempting to elude a police officer: male, 29, arrested at Joppa 4-way.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 25, arrested on County Road 1481.

