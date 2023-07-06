Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday-Wednesday:
6/29
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise; criminal trespassing, second degree: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
7/3
Theft of property, second degree-medication: no location reported.
Theft of property, third degree-general merchandise; criminal mischief-damaged property: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
7/5
Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card-misc. charges: no location reported.
7/6
Theft by deception, first degree-cash: no location reported.
Theft of services, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday-Wednesday:
7/3
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 27, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7/4
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts; public intoxication; criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts; attempting to elude a police officer: male, 35, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 26, of Nauvoo, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7/5
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; driving while license suspended: male, 25, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 33, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; failure to signal: female, 30, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, three counts; criminal trespassing, third degree; expired tag, two counts: female, 36, of Florence, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7/6
Failure to appear-criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 42, of Blountsville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 54, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; driving while license suspended: female, 25, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 47, of Arab, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
7/3
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of prescription drugs: Hwy. 278 W.
Domestic violence: Wesley Avenue N.
Attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: Hwy. 278 W.
Harassment: County Road 1840.
Theft of property: Hwy. 278 W.
Theft of property: County Road 216.
Theft of property: County Road 747.
Harassment: County Road 1634.
7/4
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: Welcome Road.
Assault: County Road 1082.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: County Road 1108.
Dog bite: County Road 1162.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1036.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: County Road 437.
Assault: County Road 5401.
7/5
Burglary: Hwy. 278 E.
Harassment: County Road 1605.
Burglary: County Road 1101.
Domestic violence: Hwy. 278 E.
Harassment: County Road 940.
Theft of property: Willow Springs Drive.
Harassment: County Road 1422.
Theft of property: Hwy. 69 S.
Theft of property: Meadow Drive.
Burglary: County Road 1570.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 69.
Criminal mischief; trespassing: County Road 1371.
Burglary: County Road 1371.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 W.
Assault: County Road 1082.
Assault: County Road 1507.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Beech Avenue SE.
Attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 1355.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
7/3
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 46, arrested on County Road 586.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of prescription drugs; failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 40, arrested at Jones Chapel Superette.
Statutory rape; sodomy-with a girl (strong arm): male, 67, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- possessing stolen property, less than $500: male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: female, 31, arrested on U.S. 31.
Attempting to elude a police officer: male, 36, arrested on Hwy. 278/County Road 1147.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 39, arrested on County Road 1094.
Attempting to elude a police officer, two counts; reckless driving; possession of drug paraphernalia; minor in possession of alcohol: 18, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.
7/4
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: male, 35, arrested at Smith Lake Park.
Public intoxication: male, 25, arrested on US 278 W.
Domestic violence, third degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 47, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S.
Public intoxication: male, 51, arrested at Smith Lake Park.
Possession of methamphetamine; driving under the influence (other substance): male, 43, arrested on County Road 1108.
Failure to appear- open container of alcohol in a vehicle; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 57, arrested at Marco’s Pizza.
Public intoxication: male, 31, arrested at Smith Lake Park.
Possession of methamphetamine: male, 47, arrested on County Road 437.
Simple assault (family); shoplifting, less than $500: female, 33, arrested on County Road 616.
Probation violation- theft-miscellaneous, $1500-$2500, two counts: male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: male, 18, arrested at Smith Lake Park.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 35, arrested on County Road 1036.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 26, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 69.
7/5
Failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident: male, 38, arrested on County Road 437.
Attempting to elude a police officer; reckless driving; driving under the influence of alcohol and/or 0.08 or more: male, 24, arrested on County Road 1355/County Road 1357.
Theft-miscellaneous; unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage): male, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 20, arrested at Bellview Height Baptist Church.
Domestic assault; harassment (family): 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- cruelty to dog/cat: female, 32, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Simple assault (family); failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 24, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; attempting to elude a police officer: male, 29, arrested at Joppa 4-way.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 25, arrested on County Road 1481.