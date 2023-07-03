Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday-Sunday:
6/30
Harassing communications: no location reported.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Denson Avenue SW.
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to 2014 Jeep Cherokee: 5th Avenue SE.
Harassing communications: no location reported.
7/1
Harassment: Tallyho Street SW.
7/2
Criminal mischief, second degree-damage to a 2005 Nissan Titan: 1st Avenue SE.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday-Sunday:
6/30
Driving under the influence: male, 55, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
7/1
Failure to appear- driving without a license; failure to register vehicle; insurance violation: male, 54, of Addison, arrested on County Road 1402.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 31, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: male, 39, of Hanceville, arrested on Graham Street SW.
7/2
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 34, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday-Sunday:
6/29
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana: County Road 1179.
Criminal mischief: Hwy. 69 S.
Theft of property: County Road 109.
Domestic violence: County Road 572.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Megan Lane.
Trespassing: County Road 1225.
Theft of property: County Road 263.
Receiving stolen property; resisting arrest; unlawful possession of marijuana; illegal possession of prescription drugs: Hwy. 157.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: Hwy. 278 W.
06/30
Harassment: County Road 643.
Domestic violence: Moehring Road.
Domestic violence: County Road 1222.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 431.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 W.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 565.
7/1
Burglary: County Road 1859.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: I-65 NB Rest Area.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1435.
Burglary: County Road 117.
Domestic violence: 1st Avenue N., Hanceville.
Sell/distribute drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Mercury Drive.
Attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 437.
7/2
Theft of property: Hwy. 69S.
Attempting to elude a law enforcement officer; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 69 N.
Theft of property: County Road 991.
Criminal mischief; harassment: County Road 643.
Domestic violence: County Road 991.
Domestic violence: County Road 665.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 842.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday-Sunday:
6/29
Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 33, arrested at the Bethel Sunoco.
Possession of methamphetamine: female, 41, arrested on Megan Lane.
Probation violation- burglary-residence (force): male, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: male, 35, arrested on County Road 453/County Road 447.
A to M aggravated assault (attempted murder); aggravated assault-menacing (gun); reckless endangerment: male, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer; resisting arrest; receiving stolen property, $500-less than $1500: male, 33, arrested on Hwy. 157/County Road 1181.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine: male, 35, arrested on County Road 1682.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; public intoxication: male, 41, arrested on County Road 1179.
Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old; sodomy with a girl (strong arm): male, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Permitting dogs to run at large: female, 46, arrested on I-65 SB/mile marker 308.
6/30
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: 24, arrested on County Road 565.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; no liability insurance: male, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft-miscellaneous-$1500-$2500: female, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 44, arrested on County Road 431.
Permitting dogs to run at large: female, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; public intoxication: male, 19, arrested on Hwy. 278/County Road 1147.
Domestic violence, third degree: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- swindle/home repair; driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled: male, 53, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); burglary-residence (no force); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; theft-miscellaneous: male, 51, arrested on County Road 431.
Simple assault (family): female, 27, arrested on Moehring Road.
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle; disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace; driving under the influence of alcohol, three or more prior convictions: female, 59, arrested on County Road 431.
Probation violation- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle; theft of an article from auto: male, 41, arrested in St. Clair County.
7/1
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family): female, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Sell/distribute-methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 49, arrested on Hwy. 69/Mercury Drive.
Failure to make a child attend school: female, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 44, arrested at Kampis Grocery.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband (drugs): female, 48, arrested at the Kampis Grocery.
Theft-miscellaneous; attempting to elude a police officer: 24, arrested on County Road 437/County Road 426.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 43, arrested on Hwy. 278 E/County Road 757.
Burglary-residence (force); theft-miscellaneous: male, 51, arrested on County Road 431/County Road 430.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; promote prison contraband (drugs): male, 27, arrested on I-65 NB/rest area.
7/2
Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 22, arrested on I-65 SB/mm 299.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 39, arrested at exit 318/Stuckey’s.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; minor in possession of alcohol; attempting to elude a police officer; reckless driving: 18, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.