Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Sunday-Thursday:
6/25
Domestic violence, third degree: 13th Street SW.
6/28
Forgery, third degree-forged check: no location reported.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-miscellaneous: 3rd Avenue NE.
6/29
Theft of property, first degree-2019 Dodge Charger: Bill Smith Used Cars, Hwy. 157.
Harassing communications: no location reported.
Theft of property-cash: no location reported.
Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card-misc. charges: no location reported.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday-Thursday:
6/27
Possessing forged instrument: male, 53, of Huntsville, arrested on Derenda Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; harassment: male, 26, of Horton, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/29
Unauthorized use of a vehicle: male, 22, of Eclectic, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property, fourth degree: female, 20, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: male, 39, of Hanceville, arrested at the Town Square Shopping Center.
Theft by deception, first degree; home repair fraud: male, 52, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal mischief, second degree: male, 22, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence; criminal trespassing, first degree: male, 29, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: male, 46, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
6/28
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; driving without a license, two counts; switched tag; insurance violation: male, 38, of Addison, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: male, 29, of Hartselle, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Grand Jury Indictment- forgery, third degree, two counts; possessing forged instrument, two counts: male, 24, of Dutton, arrested in Priceville.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, littering; insurance violation; switched tag, two counts; driving without a license: male, 42, of Cullman, arrested on 1st Avenue/9th street.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday-Wednesday:
6/26
Domestic violence: County Road 698.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 632.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 38.
Theft of property: County Road 1303.
Drug trafficking; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1838.
Harassment: County Road 627.
Domestic violence: County Road 1621.
Harassment: County Road 796.
6/27
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: County Road 1117.
Obstructing justice/using false identity: County Road 702.
Reckless endangerment; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Logan Avenue SW.
Theft of property: County Road 818.
Burglary: Beech Grove Road.
Burglary: Hwy. 157.
Theft of property: County Road 594.
6/28
Domestic violence; criminal mischief: County Road 1695.
Domestic violence: Mayfair Lane.
Criminal mischief: County Road 1352.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday-Wednesday:
6/26
Probation revoked- unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, two counts: female, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; drug trafficking: male, 53, arrested on County Road 1838.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts: female, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation revoked- promote prison contraband (drugs); criminal mischief, two counts: female, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, two counts; speeding-no workers-construction zone: female, 36, arrested on County Road 1719.
Assault-harassment: female, 58, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of services, $500-less than $1500; criminal mischief; failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 51, arrested on County Road 431.
Failure to appear- buying/receiving stolen property; possessing stolen property; manslaughter: male, 35, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Probation violation- endangering the welfare of a child: female, 25, arrested in Elmore County.
Failure to appear- open container of alcohol in a vehicle: male, 38, arrested at Super Saver Mode/County Road 437.
Assault-harassment: female, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/27
Auto theft; violation of a release order- victim under 12-offender over 16; sodomy, first degree, being 16 or older engaging with a minor, two counts; incest with minor; male, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine: male, 56, arrested on County Road 1117.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 19, arrested on Logan Avenue SW.
Swindle/home repair: male, 32, arrested on County Road 1370.
Burglary, second degree; domestic violence: male, 23, arrested at Stuckey's.
Obstructing justice using a false identity-fictitious person; failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous: male, 22, arrested on County Road 702.
Theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500: male, 22, arrested at 69 S Bait Shop.
Possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of a release order- auto theft: male, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 29, arrested on I-65 NB/304 off ramp.
Using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 44, arrested on County Road 1742/Hwy. 278.
Reckless endangerment: male, 39, arrested on Logan Avenue SW.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: female, 47, arrested at Stuckey's.
Failure to appear- speeding-no workers- construction zone: female, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/28
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; driving under the influence of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation revoked- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle; obstruction-using false name/identity: male, 31, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Failure to appear- no seat belt: male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card, two counts: female, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Bail jumping, second degree- illegal possession of prescription drugs: female, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault (family): male, 49, arrested on Mayfair Lane.