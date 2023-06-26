Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
6/23
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, third degree-miscellaneous: Northcrest Drive NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
6/25
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
6/23
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; speeding: male, 18, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; driving without a license: female, 41, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal mischief, second degree: male, 38, of Decatur, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 22, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: male, 56, of Vinemont, arrested on 4th Street SW.
6/24
Driving under the influence: male, 47, of Huntsville, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Resisting arrest; obstructing governmental operations; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: female, 45, of Hanceville, arrested on 1st Avenue SW.
6/25
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 42, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear-driving while license revoked: male, 25, of Hayden, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree: male, 47, of Columbiana, arrested on 13th Street SW.
Public intoxication: male, 40, of Hartselle, arrested on 5th Street SW.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
6/22
Domestic violence: County Road 715.
Theft of property: County Road 38.
Harassment; trespassing: County Road 709.
Permitting dogs to run at large: County Road 468.
Burglary: County Road 62.
Domestic violence: County Road 504.
Burglary: County Road 310.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1343.
6/23
Permitting dogs to run at large: County Road 1564.
Assault; theft of property: Megan Lane.
Assault: County Road 1117.
Criminal mischief: County Road 985.
Criminal mischief: County Road 1719.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 91.
Criminal mischief; theft of property; possession of burglary tools: Hwy. 91.
Trespassing: Hwy. 91.
6/24
Theft of property: County Road 1487.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 831.
Trespassing: Hwy. 69 S.
Criminal mischief: Hwy. 278 W.
Burglary: County Road 222.
Burglary: County Road 1564.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 91.
Criminal mischief: County Road 54.
Harassment: County Road 1402.
6/25
Reckless endangerment; discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling: County Road 1114.
Domestic violence: County Road 1279.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 223.
Menacing: County Road 818.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
6/22
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs, three counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts: male, 26, arrested on County Road 1343/County Road 1344.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, two counts: male, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol; public intoxication: male, 61, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; improper land usage; driving under the influence of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts; failure to display insurance; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 41, arrested at Nesmith Exxon.
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle; operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 64, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 50, arrested on County Road 437/Hinkle Road.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, less than $500: male, 39, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.
Assault-harassment: 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Aggravated assault-family (gun): male, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or 0.08 percent or more by weight: female, 57, arrested on County Road 1541.
Promote prison contraband (drugs): female, 54, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/23
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 39, arrested on Hwy. 91.
Theft-miscellaneous, $1500-$2500; possession of burglary tools; criminal mischief: male, 33, arrested on Hwy. 91.
Failure to appear- disorderly conduct; driving while license suspended: male, 28, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, five counts; reckless driving; requirements for child passenger restraints; no seat belt, three counts; operating a vehicle without insurance; driver’s license not in possession; speeding-no workers-construction zone, two counts; 18, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 40, arrested on County Road 1838.
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: female, 34, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91.
Failure to appear- driver’s license-not in possession; speed above 70 mph-interstate highway; speed above 45 mph, county road: female, 38, arrested at Lacon Chevron.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; speeding-no workers-construction zone: female, 28, arrested on County Road 1117/County Road 1048.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/24
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 43, arrested on County Road 833/County Road 831.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 46, arrested at 3500 Hwy. 69 S.
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: 47, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 25, arrested in Moulton.
Burglary-residence (force); theft from residence, $500-less than $1500: male, 32, arrested at 1567 AL. Hwy. 91.
Failure to appear- driving with learners permit: male, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; domestic assault-harassment (family); failure/refusal to display insurance: female, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- speeding-no workers-construction zone: female, 50, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Possessing stolen property: male, 33, arrested on County Road 8.
Failure to appear- possessing forged instrument; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 26, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Failure to appear- simple assault (family): female, 58, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled, two counts: male, 35, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S./Petro Dodge City.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 27, arrested on Hwy. 91.
6/25
Driving under the influence of alcohol: 24, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: female, 40, arrested at Stucke