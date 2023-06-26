Arrest handcuffs
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

6/23

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.

Theft of property, third degree-miscellaneous: Northcrest Drive NW.

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.

6/25

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

6/23

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; speeding: male, 18, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- insurance violation; driving without a license: female, 41, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Criminal mischief, second degree: male, 38, of Decatur, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 22, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Public intoxication: male, 56, of Vinemont, arrested on 4th Street SW.

6/24

Driving under the influence: male, 47, of Huntsville, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Resisting arrest; obstructing governmental operations; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: female, 45, of Hanceville, arrested on 1st Avenue SW.

6/25

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 42, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear-driving while license revoked: male, 25, of Hayden, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Domestic violence, third degree: male, 47, of Columbiana, arrested on 13th Street SW.

Public intoxication: male, 40, of Hartselle, arrested on 5th Street SW.

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

6/22

Domestic violence: County Road 715.

Theft of property: County Road 38.

Harassment; trespassing: County Road 709.

Permitting dogs to run at large: County Road 468.

Burglary: County Road 62.

Domestic violence: County Road 504.

Burglary: County Road 310.

Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1343.

6/23

Permitting dogs to run at large: County Road 1564.

Assault; theft of property: Megan Lane.

Assault: County Road 1117.

Criminal mischief: County Road 985.

Criminal mischief: County Road 1719.

Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 91.

Criminal mischief; theft of property; possession of burglary tools: Hwy. 91.

Trespassing: Hwy. 91.

6/24

Theft of property: County Road 1487.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 831.

Trespassing: Hwy. 69 S.

Criminal mischief: Hwy. 278 W.

Burglary: County Road 222.

Burglary: County Road 1564.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 91.

Criminal mischief: County Road 54.

Harassment: County Road 1402.

6/25

Reckless endangerment; discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling: County Road 1114.

Domestic violence: County Road 1279.

Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 223.

Menacing: County Road 818.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

6/22

Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs, three counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts: male, 26, arrested on County Road 1343/County Road 1344.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, two counts: male, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol; public intoxication: male, 61, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; improper land usage; driving under the influence of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts; failure to display insurance; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 41, arrested at Nesmith Exxon.

Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle; operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 64, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 50, arrested on County Road 437/Hinkle Road.

Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, less than $500: male, 39, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.

Assault-harassment: 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Aggravated assault-family (gun): male, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or 0.08 percent or more by weight: female, 57, arrested on County Road 1541.

Promote prison contraband (drugs): female, 54, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

6/23

Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 39, arrested on Hwy. 91.

Theft-miscellaneous, $1500-$2500; possession of burglary tools; criminal mischief: male, 33, arrested on Hwy. 91.

Failure to appear- disorderly conduct; driving while license suspended: male, 28, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, five counts; reckless driving; requirements for child passenger restraints; no seat belt, three counts; operating a vehicle without insurance; driver’s license not in possession; speeding-no workers-construction zone, two counts; 18, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 40, arrested on County Road 1838.

Criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: female, 34, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91.

Failure to appear- driver’s license-not in possession; speed above 70 mph-interstate highway; speed above 45 mph, county road: female, 38, arrested at Lacon Chevron.

Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; speeding-no workers-construction zone: female, 28, arrested on County Road 1117/County Road 1048.

Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

6/24

Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 43, arrested on County Road 833/County Road 831.

Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 46, arrested at 3500 Hwy. 69 S.

Criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: 47, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.

Failure to appear- possession of marijuana; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 25, arrested in Moulton.

Burglary-residence (force); theft from residence, $500-less than $1500: male, 32, arrested at 1567 AL. Hwy. 91.

Failure to appear- driving with learners permit: male, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; domestic assault-harassment (family); failure/refusal to display insurance: female, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- speeding-no workers-construction zone: female, 50, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.

Possessing stolen property: male, 33, arrested on County Road 8.

Failure to appear- possessing forged instrument; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 26, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.

Failure to appear- simple assault (family): female, 58, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled, two counts: male, 35, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S./Petro Dodge City.

Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 27, arrested on Hwy. 91.

6/25

Driving under the influence of alcohol: 24, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: female, 40, arrested at Stucke

