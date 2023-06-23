Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday-Thursday:
6/16
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to a 2014 Toyota: Cherokee Avenue SW.
6/19
Criminal trespassing, first degree; domestic violence, third degree: Dialsdale Drive SW.
6/20
Harassment: no location reported.
Criminal mischief, second degree-damage to 2015 Ford F150: Marketplatz Ctr. SW.
6/21
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Hickory Avenue SW.
6/22
Theft of property, third degree-miscellaneous: no location reported.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday — Thursday:
6/20
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree; insurance violation; driving while license suspended: male, 33, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: male, 40, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassment: female, 63, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; disorderly conduct; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 36, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- switched tag: female, 29, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/21
Theft of property, second degree; forgery, third degree: male, 41, of Chattanooga, TN, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 25, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- expired tag; driving without a license; insurance violation: male, 57, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/22
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 23, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Tuesday and Wednesday:
6/20
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying brass knuckles: Hwy. 278 W.
Menacing: County Road 601.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: 4th Street SW.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 490.
Theft of property: County Road 1059.
Harassment: County Road 695.
Domestic violence: I-65 SB/exit 310.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 1120.
Criminal mischief; theft of property: County Road 431.
Theft of property: County Road 82.
Harassment: U.S. Hwy. 31.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: County Road 565.
6/21
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 437.
Criminal littering: County Road 723.
Reckless endangerment: County Road 709.
Trespassing: County Road 617.
Domestic violence: County Road 709.
Harassment: County Road 1700.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: Hwy. 91.
Theft of property: County Road 321.
Theft of property: Schwaiger Road.
Impersonating a peace officer: County Road 813.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1269.
Theft of property: Hwy. 67.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 1059.
Domestic violence: County Road 747.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday — Wednesday:
6/19
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 42, arrested at Priceville Raceway.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: female, 43, arrested on County Road 842.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; attempting to elude a police officer: male, 47, arrested on County Road 1179.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 45, arrested on 4th Street SW/278 Chevron.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 47, arrested on 4th Street SW/278 Chevron.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, four counts; illegal possession of prescription drugs: female, 49, arrested at Lacon Chevron.
Attempting to elude a police officer: female, 43, arrested on County Road 1652.
6/20
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 59, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- buying/receiving stolen property; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving under the influence (other substance): female, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; failure to appear- public intoxication: male, 40, arrested on County Road 565.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family), three counts: male, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): male, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying brass knuckles/sling shot: male, 46, arrested at 278 Car Wash.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine, five counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 54, arrested on Lincoln Avenue.
6/21
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine; tampering with physical evidence: male, 38, arrested on County Road 783/County Road 790.
Probation violation- promote prison contraband: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 31, arrested on Overlook Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- public intoxication: male, 22, arrested on County Road 1269.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 57, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91/291 Food Mart.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 46, arrested on Hwy. 278/County Road 728.