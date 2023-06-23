Arrest handcuffs
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday-Thursday:

6/16

Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to a 2014 Toyota: Cherokee Avenue SW.

6/19

Criminal trespassing, first degree; domestic violence, third degree: Dialsdale Drive SW.

6/20

Harassment: no location reported.

Criminal mischief, second degree-damage to 2015 Ford F150: Marketplatz Ctr. SW.

6/21

Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Hickory Avenue SW.

6/22

Theft of property, third degree-miscellaneous: no location reported.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday — Thursday:

6/20

Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree; insurance violation; driving while license suspended: male, 33, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- public intoxication: male, 40, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Harassment: female, 63, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; disorderly conduct; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 36, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- switched tag: female, 29, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

6/21

Theft of property, second degree; forgery, third degree: male, 41, of Chattanooga, TN, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 25, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- expired tag; driving without a license; insurance violation: male, 57, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

6/22

Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 23, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Tuesday and Wednesday:

6/20

Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying brass knuckles: Hwy. 278 W.

Menacing: County Road 601.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: 4th Street SW.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 490.

Theft of property: County Road 1059.

Harassment: County Road 695.

Domestic violence: I-65 SB/exit 310.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 1120.

Criminal mischief; theft of property: County Road 431.

Theft of property: County Road 82.

Harassment: U.S. Hwy. 31.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: County Road 565.

6/21

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 437.

Criminal littering: County Road 723.

Reckless endangerment: County Road 709.

Trespassing: County Road 617.

Domestic violence: County Road 709.

Harassment: County Road 1700.

Unlawful possession of marijuana: Hwy. 91.

Theft of property: County Road 321.

Theft of property: Schwaiger Road.

Impersonating a peace officer: County Road 813.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1269.

Theft of property: Hwy. 67.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 1059.

Domestic violence: County Road 747.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday — Wednesday:

6/19

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 42, arrested at Priceville Raceway.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: female, 43, arrested on County Road 842.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; attempting to elude a police officer: male, 47, arrested on County Road 1179.

Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 45, arrested on 4th Street SW/278 Chevron.

Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 47, arrested on 4th Street SW/278 Chevron.

Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, four counts; illegal possession of prescription drugs: female, 49, arrested at Lacon Chevron.

Attempting to elude a police officer: female, 43, arrested on County Road 1652.

6/20

Violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 59, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- buying/receiving stolen property; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving under the influence (other substance): female, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; failure to appear- public intoxication: male, 40, arrested on County Road 565.

Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family), three counts: male, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Simple assault-child abuse (family): male, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying brass knuckles/sling shot: male, 46, arrested at 278 Car Wash.

Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine, five counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 54, arrested on Lincoln Avenue.

6/21

Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine; tampering with physical evidence: male, 38, arrested on County Road 783/County Road 790.

Probation violation- promote prison contraband: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Domestic assault-harassment (family); violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 31, arrested on Overlook Road.

Possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- public intoxication: male, 22, arrested on County Road 1269.

Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 57, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91/291 Food Mart.

Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 46, arrested on Hwy. 278/County Road 728.

