Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday-Monday:
6/13
Identity theft: no location reported.
6/16
Attempted burglary, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree-damaged property: Denson Avenue SW.
6/17
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
6/19
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: male, 23,of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- no seat belt: female, 56, of Huntsville, arrested on Interblitzen Street SW.
Driving under the influence: male, 36, of Blountsville, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
6/16
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 44, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- speeding; failure to register vehicle; insurance violation; driving while license suspended: male, 35, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 53, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Chemical endangerment of a child: female, 21, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Chemical endangerment of a child: male, 24, of Tuscaloosa, arrested in Fayette County.
6/17
Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 55, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, first degree; financial exploitation of the elderly; home repair fraud: male, 60, of Madison, arrested in Priceville.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, three counts; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing, third degree; insurance violation: female, 41, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 35, of Addison, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/18
Public intoxication; minor in possession/consumption of an alcoholic beverage: male, 18, of Vinemont, arrested on 3rd Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- driving without a license: male, 37, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday-Monday:
06/15
Unlawful possession of marijuana; illegal possession of prescription drugs; unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: I-65 NB/mm 299.
Reckless endangerment: County Road 222.
Harassment: 2nd Avenue NE.
Theft of property: Hwy. 69 N.
Violation of a protection order; harassment: County Road 222.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; reckless endangerment: I-65 NB/mm 304.
06/16
Unlawful possession of marijuana: I-65 SB/mm 299.
Domestic violence: U.S. Hwy. 31.
Domestic violence: County Road 1455.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: County Road 1319.
Theft of services: County Road 1422.
Domestic violence: Day Gap Road.
Domestic violence: County Road 463.
6/17
Disorderly conduct: County Road 1223.
Domestic violence: County Road 1650.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1223.
6/18
Domestic violence: County Road 430.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1352.
Burglary: County Road 1225.
Domestic violence: County Road 1173.
Harassment: County Road 222.
6/19
Attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 1621.
Domestic violence: Hwy. 69 S.
Assault: County Road 216.
Criminal mischief: County Road 1082.
Domestic violence: County Road 1725.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: 4th Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
6/15
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 42, arrested in Marshall County.
Theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: female, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 18, arrested on I-65 NB/304 on ramp.
Domestic violence, third degree; domestic assault-menacing (other weapon): male, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Non-support -child: male, 47, arrested on County Road 601.
Failure to appear- possessing stolen property: female, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, second degree; reckless endangerment: male, 21, arrested on I-65 NB/mm 204 on ramp.
Driving under the influence of alcohol; reckless endangerment: male, 23, arrested at Livingston Chapel Church.
Negotiating worthless instrument: female, 41, arrested in Cullman County.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of marijuana: male, 25, arrested on I-65 NB/mm 305.
Offering false instrument for record: female, 28, arrested at Livingston Chapel Church.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia; shoplifting, less than $500: male, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/16
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle: female, 49, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31/County Road 607.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises; theft-miscellaneous, less than $500: female, 47, arrested in Marshall County.
Destruction of property by prisoner: male, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 45, arrested on County Road 1319.
Domestic violence, third degree: male, 43, arrested on County Road 1455.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol and/or 0.08 percent or more: 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Reckless endangerment: male, 30, arrested at Hanceville Police Department.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); domestic violence, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree: male, 55, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- theft of property, second degree; theft of a firearm: male, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: male, 37, arrested at Priceville McDonalds.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 28, arrested on I-65 SB/mm 299.
Destruction of property by prisoner: female, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- failure of adult sex offender to register: male, 62, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 29, arrested on County Road 1319.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 40, arrested at Jefferson County Jail.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: female, 41, arrested on County Road 1528/Pearson Street.
6/17
Driving under the influence of alcohol: female, 46, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31/County Road 1301.
Failure to appear- drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- driving while license suspended; exceeding reasonable road speed: male, 28, arrested on County Road 1223.
Failure to appear- taking of protected birds of animals by means of bait; resident license-hunting; domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Capital murder-during robbery, first degree; capital murder-during arson, first of second degree: male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Resisting arrest: female, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 47, arrested at Joppa Sunoco.
Simple assault (family): male, 59, arrested on County Road 1650.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana: male, 36, arrested on Hwy. 67/Hwy. 231.
Failure to appear- switched tag; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 25, arrested at Vinemont Super Saver.
6/18
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument, four counts: female, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Miscellaneous theft: female, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 33, arrested on County Road 1352.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled: female, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs: female, 44, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 40, arrested on County Road 1336.
Non-support-child: male, 32, arrested on County Road 813/County Road 308.