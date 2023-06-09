Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday:
6/5:
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
Harassment: 2nd Avenue SW.
Theft of property, first degree-2011 Chevy Silverado: 4th street SW.
6/6:
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-phone: Gold Mark Ct. SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-miscellaneous: Lake Shore Drive SW.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-pistol: Laurel Lane SW.
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to a 2015 Ford Van: Hwy. 157.
6/7:
Theft of property, third degree-tools: Hoehn Drive NE.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree-miscellaneous: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday-Thursday:
6/5:
Failure to appear- driving without a license: female, 34, of Falkville, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; promoting prison contraband; failure to appear- theft of property, third degree: female, 60, of Hayden, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Possessing forged instrument: male, 42, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
6/7:
Failure to appear- driving without a license: male, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; switched tag, two counts: male, 56, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 38, of Falkville, arrested in Hanceville.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 39, of Crane Hill, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 28, of Empire, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 48, of Blountsville, arrested in Good Hope.
Child abuse: male, 20, of Falkville, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Failure to appear- public intoxication, two counts: male, 31, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/8:
Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 35, of Vinemont, arrested at West Gate Plaza.
Theft by deception, fourth degree: male, 28, of Empire, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Tuesday and Wednesday:
6/6:
Theft of property: County Road 813.
Domestic violence: County Road 1545.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Hwy. 278 W.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 69 S.
Theft of property: County Road 1422.
Harassment: County Road 1658.
Trespassing: Shedd Road.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs: I-65 SB/mm 299.
Theft of property: County Road 312.
6/7:
Harassment: Pond View Drive.
Trespassing: County Road 704.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: County Road 1807.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: County Road 1191.
Dog bite: County Road 1343.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 437.
Theft of property: I-65 SB/exit 305.
Trespassing: County Road 1177.
Menacing; theft of property: County Road 702.
Harassment: County Road 437.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1223.
Theft of property: County Road 485.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
6/5:
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 43, arrested on I-65/mm 309.
Public intoxication: female, 55, arrested on County Road 1133.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 51, arrested at S&S Foods/Dodge City.
6/6:
Failure to appear- buying/receiving stolen property, less than $500; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled, two counts; improper turn: male, 55, arrested at 291 Shell.
Failure to appear- attempting to elude a police officer; speeding-no workers-construction zone; operating a vehicle without insurance; driving while license suspended; reckless driving: male, 31, arrested on County Road 728.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises; public intoxication, two counts; domestic assault-harassment (family); violation of a domestic violence protection order; possessing stolen property, less than $500: male, 37, arrested on County Road 1733.
Permitting dogs to run at large: male, 38, arrested on County Road 1625.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs: male, 19, arrested at Dodge City Texaco.
Possession of methamphetamine: male, 54, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 W.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs: male, 31, arrested on I-65 SB/ mm 299 off ramp.
Simple assault (family): male, 43, arrested on County Road 1545.
Probation revoked- promote prison contraband: female, 42, arrested at Chevron Hwy. 91.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 36, arrested at Dodge City Texaco.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 45, arrested at Cullman County Courthouse.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: 42, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.
Violation of contact with former victims: male, 62, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/7:
Possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 48, arrested at Jack’s Shell.
Probation violation- unlawful possession with intent to distribute; burglary, third degree; domestic violence: male, 37, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 31, arrested on County Road 1191.
Parole violation/revocation-possession of dangerous drugs: female, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- domestic violence, first degree; burglary: male, 33, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Probation violation- assault, second degree; violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 50, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Probation violation- sex offender reporting an registering: male, 62, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Probation violation- drug trafficking: female, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Negotiating worthless instrument: male, 46, arrested at Joppa Sunoco.
Possession of dangerous drugs: male, 53, arrested on County Road 1807/County Road 1820.
Possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 44, arrested on County Road 1223.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs; female, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Attempting to elude a police officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; sodomy, first degree-being 16 or older engaging with a person less than 12 years of age; sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old; no seat belt; failure to register vehicle; driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 35, arrested on County Road 437/Jack’s Shell Good Hope.