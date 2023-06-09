Arrest handcuffs
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday:

6/5:

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.

Harassment: 2nd Avenue SW.

Theft of property, first degree-2011 Chevy Silverado: 4th street SW.

6/6:

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-phone: Gold Mark Ct. SW.

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Hwy. 157.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-miscellaneous: Lake Shore Drive SW.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-pistol: Laurel Lane SW.

Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to a 2015 Ford Van: Hwy. 157.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-phone: Gold Mark Ct. SW.

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Hwy. 157.

6/7:

Theft of property, third degree-tools: Hoehn Drive NE.

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.

Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree-miscellaneous: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday-Thursday:

6/5:

Failure to appear- driving without a license: female, 34, of Falkville, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.

Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; promoting prison contraband; failure to appear- theft of property, third degree: female, 60, of Hayden, arrested on Olive Street SW.

Possessing forged instrument: male, 42, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.

6/7:

Failure to appear- driving without a license: male, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- driving without a license; switched tag, two counts: male, 56, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- public intoxication; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 38, of Falkville, arrested in Hanceville.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 39, of Crane Hill, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Criminal trespassing, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 28, of Empire, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 48, of Blountsville, arrested in Good Hope.

Child abuse: male, 20, of Falkville, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.

Failure to appear- public intoxication, two counts: male, 31, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

6/8:

Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 35, of Vinemont, arrested at West Gate Plaza.

Theft by deception, fourth degree: male, 28, of Empire, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Tuesday and Wednesday:

6/6:

Theft of property: County Road 813.

Domestic violence: County Road 1545.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Hwy. 278 W.

Illegal possession of prescription drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 69 S.

Theft of property: County Road 1422.

Harassment: County Road 1658.

Trespassing: Shedd Road.

Illegal possession of prescription drugs: I-65 SB/mm 299.

Theft of property: County Road 312.

6/7:

Harassment: Pond View Drive.

Trespassing: County Road 704.

Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: County Road 1807.

Unlawful possession of marijuana: County Road 1191.

Dog bite: County Road 1343.

Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 437.

Theft of property: I-65 SB/exit 305.

Trespassing: County Road 1177.

Menacing; theft of property: County Road 702.

Harassment: County Road 437.

Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1223.

Theft of property: County Road 485.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:

6/5:

Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 43, arrested on I-65/mm 309.

Public intoxication: female, 55, arrested on County Road 1133.

Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 51, arrested at S&S Foods/Dodge City.

6/6:

Failure to appear- buying/receiving stolen property, less than $500; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled, two counts; improper turn: male, 55, arrested at 291 Shell.

Failure to appear- attempting to elude a police officer; speeding-no workers-construction zone; operating a vehicle without insurance; driving while license suspended; reckless driving: male, 31, arrested on County Road 728.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises; public intoxication, two counts; domestic assault-harassment (family); violation of a domestic violence protection order; possessing stolen property, less than $500: male, 37, arrested on County Road 1733.

Permitting dogs to run at large: male, 38, arrested on County Road 1625.

Illegal possession of prescription drugs: male, 19, arrested at Dodge City Texaco.

Possession of methamphetamine: male, 54, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 W.

Illegal possession of prescription drugs: male, 31, arrested on I-65 SB/ mm 299 off ramp.

Simple assault (family): male, 43, arrested on County Road 1545.

Probation revoked- promote prison contraband: female, 42, arrested at Chevron Hwy. 91.

Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 36, arrested at Dodge City Texaco.

Violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 45, arrested at Cullman County Courthouse.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: 42, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.

Violation of contact with former victims: male, 62, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

6/7:

Possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 48, arrested at Jack’s Shell.

Probation violation- unlawful possession with intent to distribute; burglary, third degree; domestic violence: male, 37, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.

Possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 31, arrested on County Road 1191.

Parole violation/revocation-possession of dangerous drugs: female, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Probation violation- domestic violence, first degree; burglary: male, 33, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Probation violation- assault, second degree; violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 50, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Probation violation- sex offender reporting an registering: male, 62, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Probation violation- drug trafficking: female, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Negotiating worthless instrument: male, 46, arrested at Joppa Sunoco.

Possession of dangerous drugs: male, 53, arrested on County Road 1807/County Road 1820.

Possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 44, arrested on County Road 1223.

Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs; female, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.

Attempting to elude a police officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; sodomy, first degree-being 16 or older engaging with a person less than 12 years of age; sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old; no seat belt; failure to register vehicle; driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 35, arrested on County Road 437/Jack’s Shell Good Hope.

