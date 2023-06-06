Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday-Monday:
6/1
Criminal trespassing, second degree: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
6/2
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: Oak Manor Drive SW.
6/5
Theft of property, first degree-2007 Chevy Colorado: Cherokee Avenue SW.
Theft of property, third degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
6/5
Failure to appear- driving without a license: female, 34, of Falkville, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; promoting prison contraband; failure to appear- theft of property, third degree: female, 60, of Hayden, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Possessing forged instrument: male, 42, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
6/1
Trespassing: County Road 1669.
Obstructing criminal investigation; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1564.
Domestic violence; resisting arrest: County Road 702.
Theft of property; attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 616.
Domestic violence: County Road 1763.
Obstructing criminal investigation: County Road 1573.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: 2nd Avenue SW.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 157.
6/2
Interference with a domestic violence call; domestic violence: County Road 824.
Menacing: County Road 1223.
Burglary: Allred Road.
Assault: County Road 1107.
Theft of property: U.S. Hwy. 31.
Domestic violence: County Road 1485.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 421.
See-distribute drugs; unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; ex-felon in possession of firearm: County Road 940.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: County Road 1564.
Burglary: County Road 940.
6/3
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: County Road 564.
Theft of property: County Road 617.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Hwy. 278 E.
Theft of property: County Road 806.
Domestic violence: County Road 1485.
Domestic violence: County Road 384.
Theft of property: County Road 625.
Menacing; discharging firearm into unoccupied dwelling: Hwy. 69 N.
Dog bite: County Road 616.
6/4
Assault: County Road 437.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: 2nd Avenue SE.
Domestic violence: County Road 1605.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 437.
Domestic violence: County Road 248.
Theft of property: County Road 1159.
Home repair fraud: County Road 1199.
Domestic violence: County Road 1107.
Burglary: County Road 1815.
Domestic violence: County Road 1141.
Theft of property: Chad Drive.
6/5
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: I-65 NB/mm 301.
Theft of property: Lovers Lane.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 216.
Harassment: Park Drive.
Burglary: County Road 1349.
Domestic violence: County Road 1555.
Domestic violence: County Road 1355.
Theft of property: County Road 67.
Domestic violence: U.S. Hwy. 31.
Harassment: County Road 627.
Theft of property; unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 1748.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
6/1
Domestic assault-harassment (family); resisting arrest: male, 28, arrested on County Road 702.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 38, arrested on 2nd Avenue.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; operating a vehicle without insurance; improper lights; following too close; switched tag: male, 51, arrested on County Road 1490.
Obstructing criminal investigation: male, 34, arrested on County Road 1573.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 58, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 25, arrested on Hwy. 157/Hwy. 69.
Auto theft; attempting to elude a police officer: male, 20, arrested on County Road 437.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 21, arrested on 2nd Avenue.
Probation violation- forgery-
checks, seven counts: male, 31, arrested on 1st Street SE/Richard Avenue NE.
Aggravated assault-
non-family (other weapon): female, 59, arrested on County Road 305.
Failure to appear- non-support (child): male, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; obstructing criminal investigation; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Obstructing criminal investigation; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 53, arrested on County Road 1564.
Public intoxication: male, 43, arrested on County Road 1179.
Non support (child): male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/2
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 49, arrested at J and D Tire.
Burglary-residence (no force); possession of cocaine; sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of dangerous drugs; ex-felon in possession of a firearm; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: 31, arrested on County Road 940.
Failure to appear- speeding-no workers-construction zone: male, 46, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Capital murder-during robbery, first degree; capital murder-during arson, first or second degree: male, 37, arrested at Brandon Little Office.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 22, arrested on County Road 1485.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 32, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Possession of dangerous drugs: male, 23, arrested on County Road 1564/Fairview Road.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 23, arrested at Dodge City Petro.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance; no plainly visible tag; no seat belt; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 51, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of dangerous drugs: male, 32, arrested on County Road 1564/Fairview Road.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 56, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Aggravated assault-family (other weapon): female, 32, arrested on County Road 1107.
Theft-from banking institution, three counts; counterfeiting, three counts: male, 68, arrested at Priceville Police Department.
Probation violation- burglary-residence; larceny: male, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 19, arrested on County Road 1485.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision; failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance; driving while license suspended: male, 34, arrested at Dollar General, Hulaco.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest: female, 31, arrested on County Road 1763/County Road 1809.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; revoked, or cancelled: male, 45, arrested at Hanceville Police Department.
Negotiating worthless instrument: male, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury-murder-family (other weapon); domestic violence: female, 30, arrested at Tuscaloosa Pike.
Probation violation- using false identity to avoid arrest; theft of property, second degree, $500-less than $1500: female, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: female, 36, arrested on County Road 438.
6/3
Possession of methamphetamine: male, 44, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 44, arrested at Stuckey’s/Exit 318.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: female, 50, arrested at Whitlocks.
Failure to appear- improper lane usage: male, 56, arrested at Bethlehem, West Point.
Failure to appear- driver’s license-not in possession: female, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 25, arrested on County Road 1840.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 44, arrested on County Road 824.
Reckless endangerment; aggravated assault: male, 62, arrested on County Road 305.
6/4
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: female, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 25, arrested at Buena Vista Restaurant.
Criminal mischief; failure to appear- driving while license suspended, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 40, arrested on County Road 1606.
Possession of methamphetamine: male, 40, arrested on County Road 564.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: female, 38, arrested on County Road 1605.
Permitting dogs to run at large: female, 73, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; domestic assault-harassment (family); public intoxication: female, 44, arrested on County Road 248.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 44, arrested on CR 248.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 59, arrested on County Road 437/County Road 398.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 30, arrested on County Road 747/County Road 738.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 19, arrested on 2nd Avenue SE.