Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday-Monday:

6/1

Criminal trespassing, second degree: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.

6/2

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: Oak Manor Drive SW.

6/5

Theft of property, first degree-2007 Chevy Colorado: Cherokee Avenue SW.

Theft of property, third degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Hwy. 157.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:

6/5

Failure to appear- driving without a license: female, 34, of Falkville, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.

Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; promoting prison contraband; failure to appear- theft of property, third degree: female, 60, of Hayden, arrested on Olive Street SW.

Possessing forged instrument: male, 42, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:

6/1

Trespassing: County Road 1669.

Obstructing criminal investigation; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1564.

Domestic violence; resisting arrest: County Road 702.

Theft of property; attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 616.

Domestic violence: County Road 1763.

Obstructing criminal investigation: County Road 1573.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: 2nd Avenue SW.

Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 157.

6/2

Interference with a domestic violence call; domestic violence: County Road 824.

Menacing: County Road 1223.

Burglary: Allred Road.

Assault: County Road 1107.

Theft of property: U.S. Hwy. 31.

Domestic violence: County Road 1485.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 421.

See-distribute drugs; unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; ex-felon in possession of firearm: County Road 940.

Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: County Road 1564.

Burglary: County Road 940.

6/3

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: County Road 564.

Theft of property: County Road 617.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Hwy. 278 E.

Theft of property: County Road 806.

Domestic violence: County Road 1485.

Domestic violence: County Road 384.

Theft of property: County Road 625.

Menacing; discharging firearm into unoccupied dwelling: Hwy. 69 N.

Dog bite: County Road 616.

6/4

Assault: County Road 437.

Unlawful possession of marijuana: 2nd Avenue SE.

Domestic violence: County Road 1605.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 437.

Domestic violence: County Road 248.

Theft of property: County Road 1159.

Home repair fraud: County Road 1199.

Domestic violence: County Road 1107.

Burglary: County Road 1815.

Domestic violence: County Road 1141.

Theft of property: Chad Drive.

6/5

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: I-65 NB/mm 301.

Theft of property: Lovers Lane.

Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 216.

Harassment: Park Drive.

Burglary: County Road 1349.

Domestic violence: County Road 1555.

Domestic violence: County Road 1355.

Theft of property: County Road 67.

Domestic violence: U.S. Hwy. 31.

Harassment: County Road 627.

Theft of property; unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 1748.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

6/1

Domestic assault-harassment (family); resisting arrest: male, 28, arrested on County Road 702.

Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 38, arrested on 2nd Avenue.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; operating a vehicle without insurance; improper lights; following too close; switched tag: male, 51, arrested on County Road 1490.

Obstructing criminal investigation: male, 34, arrested on County Road 1573.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 58, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 25, arrested on Hwy. 157/Hwy. 69.

Auto theft; attempting to elude a police officer: male, 20, arrested on County Road 437.

Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 21, arrested on 2nd Avenue.

Probation violation- forgery-

checks, seven counts: male, 31, arrested on 1st Street SE/Richard Avenue NE.

Aggravated assault-

non-family (other weapon): female, 59, arrested on County Road 305.

Failure to appear- non-support (child): male, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of methamphetamine; obstructing criminal investigation; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Obstructing criminal investigation; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 53, arrested on County Road 1564.

Public intoxication: male, 43, arrested on County Road 1179.

Non support (child): male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

6/2

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 49, arrested at J and D Tire.

Burglary-residence (no force); possession of cocaine; sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of dangerous drugs; ex-felon in possession of a firearm; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: 31, arrested on County Road 940.

Failure to appear- speeding-no workers-construction zone: male, 46, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Capital murder-during robbery, first degree; capital murder-during arson, first or second degree: male, 37, arrested at Brandon Little Office.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 22, arrested on County Road 1485.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 32, arrested on Hwy. 278.

Possession of dangerous drugs: male, 23, arrested on County Road 1564/Fairview Road.

Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 23, arrested at Dodge City Petro.

Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance; no plainly visible tag; no seat belt; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 51, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Possession of dangerous drugs: male, 32, arrested on County Road 1564/Fairview Road.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 56, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Aggravated assault-family (other weapon): female, 32, arrested on County Road 1107.

Theft-from banking institution, three counts; counterfeiting, three counts: male, 68, arrested at Priceville Police Department.

Probation violation- burglary-residence; larceny: male, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 19, arrested on County Road 1485.

Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision; failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance; driving while license suspended: male, 34, arrested at Dollar General, Hulaco.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest: female, 31, arrested on County Road 1763/County Road 1809.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; revoked, or cancelled: male, 45, arrested at Hanceville Police Department.

Negotiating worthless instrument: male, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Grand Jury-murder-family (other weapon); domestic violence: female, 30, arrested at Tuscaloosa Pike.

Probation violation- using false identity to avoid arrest; theft of property, second degree, $500-less than $1500: female, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Driving under the influence of alcohol: female, 36, arrested on County Road 438.

6/3

Possession of methamphetamine: male, 44, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278.

Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 44, arrested at Stuckey’s/Exit 318.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: female, 50, arrested at Whitlocks.

Failure to appear- improper lane usage: male, 56, arrested at Bethlehem, West Point.

Failure to appear- driver’s license-not in possession: female, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 25, arrested on County Road 1840.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 44, arrested on County Road 824.

Reckless endangerment; aggravated assault: male, 62, arrested on County Road 305.

6/4

Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: female, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 25, arrested at Buena Vista Restaurant.

Criminal mischief; failure to appear- driving while license suspended, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 40, arrested on County Road 1606.

Possession of methamphetamine: male, 40, arrested on County Road 564.

Failure to appear- public intoxication; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: female, 38, arrested on County Road 1605.

Permitting dogs to run at large: female, 73, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Domestic assault-harassment (family); failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; domestic assault-harassment (family); public intoxication: female, 44, arrested on County Road 248.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 44, arrested on CR 248.

Possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 59, arrested on County Road 437/County Road 398.

Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 30, arrested on County Road 747/County Road 738.

Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 19, arrested on 2nd Avenue SE.

