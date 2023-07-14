Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday-Thursday:
7/5
Harassment: no location reported.
7/11
Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway-damaged mailbox: Convent Road NE.
Harassment: Elm Drive SE.
7/12
Harassing communications: no location reported.
Domestic violence, third degree: St. Joseph Street NW.
Menacing: Ash Avenue NE.
7/13
Theft of property, first degree-2015 Ford F750: Utility Line Construction, Hwy. 157.
Criminal trespassing, second degree: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Domestic violence, third degree: Main Avenue SW.
Menacing: Old Bolte Road SE.
Harassment: no location reported.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-band saw: Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday-Thursday:
7/11
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; disorderly conduct; domestic violence, third degree: male, 44, of Pinson, arrested in Blount County.
Receiving stolen property, fourth degree: female, 45, of Cullman, arrested on Logan Street SW/Denson Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 39, of Holly Pond, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7/12
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 27, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; insurance violation; expired tag: male, 24, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree: male, 51, of Cullman, arrested on St. Joseph Street NE.
Theft of property, first degree: male, 27, of Cleveland, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7/13
Criminal trespassing, second degree: male, 30, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 31, of Arab, arrested on 3rd Avenue/Arnold Street.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 42, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
7/10
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; illegal possession of prescription drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 437.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: County Road 1147.
Domestic violence: County Road 1147.
Domestic violence: County Road 813.
Burglary: County Road 1371.
Theft of property: Short Road.
Assault: County Road 735.
Harassment: County Road 1518.
Theft of property: County Road 2020.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1763.
Assault: County Road 1302.
Harassment: County Road 933.
7/11
Unlawful possession of a dangerous drug; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 69 S.
Burglary; unlawful breaking/entering a motor vehicle: County Road 282.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1243.
Permitting dogs to run at large: County Road 468.
Domestic violence: County Road 1682.
Burglary: County Road 1301.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 941.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 1718.
Shoplifting: County Road 437.
Theft or property: County Road 532.
Burglary: County Road 1555.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: U.S. Hwy. 231.
Theft of property: County Road 520.
Harassment; trespassing: County Road 805.
7/12
Assault: School House Road.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1568.
Criminal mischief: County Road 335.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 852.
Trespassing; assault: School House Road.
Harassment: County Road 1435.
Harassment: Hwy. 69 S.
Theft of property: Industrial Park Road.
Theft of property: Pan Creek Road.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; giving false name to law enforcement officer: County Road 222.
Home fraud repair: Hwy. 278 E.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
7/10
Domestic assault; harassment (family): female, 32, arrested on County Road 813.
Domestic assault; harassment (family): male, 56, arrested on County Road 1147.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; domestic assault; harassment (family): male, 28, arrested on County Road 1147.
Assault-harassment: male, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs: male, 47, arrested on County Road 1719.
Violation of a release order- auto theft: male, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 50, arrested on County Road 1518.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, second degree; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 58, arrested on County Road 437/Jack’s Shell-Good Hope.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 55, arrested at Walker’s Building Supply.
Failure to appear- criminal littering: male, 59, arrested on County Road 222/Hwy. 69 S.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- driving while license suspended; revoked, or cancelled: male, 47, arrested on County Road 1736.
7/11
Possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 34, arrested at Dodge City Shell.
Failure to appear- failure to immunize dog/cat for rabies; permitting dogs to run at large: male, 56, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine: male, 65, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 231/Hopewell Road.
Failure to appear- criminal mischief: female, 28, arrested on County Road 658.
Simple assault (family): 42, arrested on County Road 1682.
Violation of a release order- domestic violence, second degree; terrorism-assault, second degree: male, 47, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; probation violation- theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: male, 49, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Simple assault (family): male, 46, arrested on County Road 1682.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- shoplifting: male, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Auto theft: male, 27, arrested on County Road 658.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: male, 26, arrested on County Road 1435/Airplane Store.
7/12
Violation of a release order- sexual abuse of a child less than 12; enticing child immoral purpose-girl: male, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Furnish controlled substance to a minor: female, 35, arrested at Snead 4-way.
Giving false identification to law enforcement; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts; using false identity to avoid/hinder prosecution; burglary-residence (no force); possession of marijuana, second degree; giving false identification to law enforcement: female, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- drug trafficking, two counts; promote prison contraband (drugs); male, 32, arrested at the County Line.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 53, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 46, arrested on County Road 1568.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 24, arrested on County Road 316.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 45, arrested at Fairpark Circle/Wesley Avenue.