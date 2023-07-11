Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday-Monday:
7/6
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
7/7
Identity theft: no location reported.
Theft of property, second degree-medication: no location reported.
7/8
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Logan Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-alcohol: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
7/10
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-miscellaneous: Jennifer Avenue SE.
Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.
Harassing communications: no location reported.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday-Monday:
7/7
Failure to appear- attempting to elude a law enforcement officer; reckless endangerment; driving while license revoked; expired tag; insurance violation; improper lane usage: male, 38, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 43, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: female, 45, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; tampering with physical evidence: female, 33, of Vinemont, arrested on 4th Street SW/McNabb Rd. SW.
7/8
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: female, 25, of Cullman, arrested on Logan Street SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 36, of Cullman, arrested on Hickory Avenue SW/3rd Street SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 48, of Holly Pond, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
7/9
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; insurance violation; driving while license suspended: male, of Cullman, arrested on Main Avenue NW/Dripping Springs Road.
Theft of lost property, fourth degree: male, of Hartselle, arrested on Hwy. N.
False information given to law enforcement: male, of Hartselle, arrested on Hwy. 157.
7/10
Failure to appear- insurance violation: male, 55, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
7/6
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle; criminal mischief: County Road 532.
Harassment: County Road 1123.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 1422.
Sell/distribute drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1123.
Harassment: Pine Lane SE.
Harassment: Beech Avenue SE.
Permitting dogs to run at large: Pine Lane SE.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Day Gap Road.
Burglary: County Road 717.
Harassment: County Road 1216.
Domestic violence: County Road 338.
7/7
Theft of property: I-65 SB/Rest Area.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: County Road 715.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 601.
Assault: County Road 531.
7/8
Reckless endangerment: County Road 222.
Burglary: County Road 1586.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 641.
Domestic violence: Hwy. 91.
Domestic violence: County Road 18.
Domestic violence: I-65/near 304 exit.
Theft of property: County Road 1551.
Criminal mischief; theft of property; attempting to elude a law enforcement officer; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 735.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 276.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: 1st Avenue N/Hanceville.
7/9
Theft of property: County Road 1435.
Harassment: County Road 18.
Domestic violence: County Road 1609.
Domestic violence: County Road 775.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 W.
Assault: County Road 438.
Burglary: County Road 2019.
Domestic violence; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 438.
Domestic violence: County Road 222.
Gas driveoff: U.S. Hwy. 31.
Criminal mischief: County Road 1742.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
7/6
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 19, arrested on Stricklin Road/Daygay Road.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault; harassment (family): male, 40, arrested on County Road 338.
Public intoxication: 25, arrested at Dodge City Shell.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol and/or 0.08 percent or more: male, 42, arrested on Hwy. 157/Sharpton Road.
Failure to appear- violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 45, arrested at the Hanceville Police Department.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: female, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: 50, arrested on County Road 1123.
Forged instrument: male, 61, arrested at Dodge City Traditions Bank.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 64, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7/7
Probation violation- aggravated assault-non-family (strong arm): male, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 35, arrested on Hwy. 278 West/County Road 940.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 35, arrested on County Road 601/County Road 609.
Possession of dangerous drugs: male, 34, arrested on County Road 715/County Road 623.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; obedience to police/firemen: male, 34, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31/Stuckey’s Exit 318.
7/8
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 18, arrested on 1st Avenue N.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 52, arrested on County Road 18.
Miscellaneous theft, less than $500; possession of burglary tools; criminal mischief-damage to private property; attempting to elude a police officer; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 29, arrested on County Road 735.
Failure to appear- burglary-non residence (no force); theft-utility diversion; attempting to elude a police officer; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license revoked, suspended, or cancelled, two counts; Illegal towing/hauling disabled vehicle: male, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: female, 40, arrested on County Road 1577.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage); public intoxication: male, 25, arrested on County Road 641.
Theft-miscellaneous, less than $500; possession of burglary tools; criminal mischief-damage to private property: male, 45, arrested on County Road 735.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 32, arrested on Hwy. 91.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 55, arrested on County Road 1551.
Failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident: male, 50, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving under the influence of a combined substance: male, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7/9
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: female, 33, arrested on County Road 341.
Violation of a release order- sale of stolen property: male, 35, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.
Burglary-residence (force); receiving stolen vehicle; criminal mischief; theft from residence: male, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 44, arrested on Hwy. 278 W/County Road 988.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 33, arrested on County Road 1609.
Simple assault (family), two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia; assault with bodily fluids; harassment (harassment-intimidation); obstruction-governmental operations: male, 35, arrested on County Road 438.