Arrest handcuffs
Metro Creative

Here is

a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday-Monday:

7/6

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.

7/7

Identity theft: no location reported.

Theft of property, second degree-medication: no location reported.

7/8

Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Logan Street SW.

Theft of property, fourth degree-alcohol: Walmart, Olive Street SW.

7/10

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-miscellaneous: Jennifer Avenue SE.

Theft of service, fourth degree-cash: no location reported.

Harassing communications: no location reported.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday-Monday:

7/7

Failure to appear- attempting to elude a law enforcement officer; reckless endangerment; driving while license revoked; expired tag; insurance violation; improper lane usage: male, 38, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: female, 43, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: female, 45, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; tampering with physical evidence: female, 33, of Vinemont, arrested on 4th Street SW/McNabb Rd. SW.

7/8

Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: female, 25, of Cullman, arrested on Logan Street SW.

Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 36, of Cullman, arrested on Hickory Avenue SW/3rd Street SW.

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 48, of Holly Pond, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.

7/9

Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; insurance violation; driving while license suspended: male, of Cullman, arrested on Main Avenue NW/Dripping Springs Road.

Theft of lost property, fourth degree: male, of Hartselle, arrested on Hwy. N.

False information given to law enforcement: male, of Hartselle, arrested on Hwy. 157.

7/10

Failure to appear- insurance violation: male, 55, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

7/6

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle; criminal mischief: County Road 532.

Harassment: County Road 1123.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 1422.

Sell/distribute drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1123.

Harassment: Pine Lane SE.

Harassment: Beech Avenue SE.

Permitting dogs to run at large: Pine Lane SE.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Day Gap Road.

Burglary: County Road 717.

Harassment: County Road 1216.

Domestic violence: County Road 338.

7/7

Theft of property: I-65 SB/Rest Area.

Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: County Road 715.

Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 601.

Assault: County Road 531.

7/8

Reckless endangerment: County Road 222.

Burglary: County Road 1586.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 641.

Domestic violence: Hwy. 91.

Domestic violence: County Road 18.

Domestic violence: I-65/near 304 exit.

Theft of property: County Road 1551.

Criminal mischief; theft of property; attempting to elude a law enforcement officer; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 735.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 276.

Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: 1st Avenue N/Hanceville.

7/9

Theft of property: County Road 1435.

Harassment: County Road 18.

Domestic violence: County Road 1609.

Domestic violence: County Road 775.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 W.

Assault: County Road 438.

Burglary: County Road 2019.

Domestic violence; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 438.

Domestic violence: County Road 222.

Gas driveoff: U.S. Hwy. 31.

Criminal mischief: County Road 1742.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

7/6

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 19, arrested on Stricklin Road/Daygay Road.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Domestic assault; harassment (family): male, 40, arrested on County Road 338.

Public intoxication: 25, arrested at Dodge City Shell.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol and/or 0.08 percent or more: male, 42, arrested on Hwy. 157/Sharpton Road.

Failure to appear- violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 45, arrested at the Hanceville Police Department.

Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: female, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: 50, arrested on County Road 1123.

Forged instrument: male, 61, arrested at Dodge City Traditions Bank.

Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 64, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

7/7

Probation violation- aggravated assault-non-family (strong arm): male, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 35, arrested on Hwy. 278 West/County Road 940.

Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 35, arrested on County Road 601/County Road 609.

Possession of dangerous drugs: male, 34, arrested on County Road 715/County Road 623.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; obedience to police/firemen: male, 34, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31/Stuckey’s Exit 318.

7/8

Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 18, arrested on 1st Avenue N.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 52, arrested on County Road 18.

Miscellaneous theft, less than $500; possession of burglary tools; criminal mischief-damage to private property; attempting to elude a police officer; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 29, arrested on County Road 735.

Failure to appear- burglary-non residence (no force); theft-utility diversion; attempting to elude a police officer; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license revoked, suspended, or cancelled, two counts; Illegal towing/hauling disabled vehicle: male, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Public intoxication: female, 40, arrested on County Road 1577.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage); public intoxication: male, 25, arrested on County Road 641.

Theft-miscellaneous, less than $500; possession of burglary tools; criminal mischief-damage to private property: male, 45, arrested on County Road 735.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 32, arrested on Hwy. 91.

Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 55, arrested on CR 1551.

Failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident: male, 50, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving under the influence of a combined substance: male, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

7/9

Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: female, 33, arrested on County Road 341.

Violation of a release order- sale of stolen property: male, 35, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.

Burglary-residence (force); receiving stolen vehicle; criminal mischief; theft from residence: male, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 44, arrested on Hwy. 278 W/County Road 988.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 33, arrested on County Road 1609.

Simple assault (family), two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia; assault with bodily fluids; harassment (harassment-intimidation); obstruction-governmental operations: male, 35, arrested on County Road 438.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you