Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
7/31
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree: male, 47, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Menacing; harassment: male, 50, or Arab, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
7/27
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; speed-above 55 mph, highway under 4 lanes: male, 31, arrested at Joppa Sunoco.
Failure to appear- attempting to elude a police officer: male, 29, arrested at Dodge City Chevron.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended; unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance: male, 35, arrested on County Road 831.
Operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: male, 33, arrested on Williams Road, Good Hope.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 21, arrested on County Road 715/County Road 714.
Non-support-child: male, 56, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7/28
Criminal mischief; theft of services, $500-less than $1500: male, 39, arrested on County Road 747.
Probation violation- domestic violence, third degree; theft-miscellaneous: female, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- theft-miscellaneous: male, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of dangerous drugs: male, 42, arrested on County Road 747.
Burglary-residence-no force; theft-pickpocket: female, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; driving while license suspended; improper lights; operating a vehicle without insurance; unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance: male, 59, arrested in Limestone.
7/29
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 41, arrested on County Road 1212.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 49, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 E.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance: 53, arrested at Chevron Lacon.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: male, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 33, arrested on County Road 449/County Road 428.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense: male, 27, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 E.
Failure to appear- criminal mischief; resisting arrest; public intoxication; operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 26, arrested on County Road 1435.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense; failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine: female, 42, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 E.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 47, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
7/30
Simple assault (family): female, 31, arrested on County Road 488.
Failure to appear- swindle/home repair: male, 36, arrested at Eva Fire Department.
Simple assault (family): male, 36, arrested on County Road 488.
Failure to appear- using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: male, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.