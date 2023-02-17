Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday, Feb. 9 - Wednesday, Feb. 15:
2/9
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to a 2018 Cadillac CTS: Hwy. 157.
No incidents reported for Feb. 10-12.
2/13
Criminal mischief, third degree-damaged property: Eckenrod Ford, Hwy. 157.
Criminal trespassing; theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to 1995 Ford Mustang: 2nd Avenue SW.
Harassment: Lee Circle SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
2/14
2/15
Theft of property, fourth degree-tag: Carquest Auto Parts, Loring Street NW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Feb. 13 - Tuesday, Feb. 14:
2/13
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 35, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, second degree: female, 58, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- expired tag, two counts; theft of property, fourth degree, three counts; criminal trespassing, third degree: female, 36, of Florence, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
2/14
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: female, 30, of Cullman, arrested in Good Hope.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 42, of Gadsden, arrested on 3rd Avenue/16th Street.
Failure to appear- driving while license revoked; driving under the influence: male, 45, of Cullman, arrested on 3rd Avenue/16th Street.
Failure to appear- switched tag; insurance violation, four counts; driving while license revoked, four counts: male, 57, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Feb. 13 - Wednesday, Feb. 15:
2/13
Domestic violence; menacing: County Road 1635.
Violation of a protection order: County Road 463.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 31.
Trespassing: County Road 1490.
Theft of property, County Road 222.
Attempted murder: Hwy. 278 E.
Domestic violence; menacing: County Road 106.
Domestic violence: County Road 1224.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 W.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 437.
Domestic violence: County Road 1558.
Theft of property: County Road 1352.
2/14
Domestic violence: County Road 1668.
Violation of a protection order: County Road 463.
2/15
Harassment: County Road 1524.
Harassment: Day Gap Road.
Harassment: County Road 536.
Theft of property: County Road 940.
Burglary; receiving stolen property: U.S. Hwy. 231.
Assault: County Road 1815.
Domestic violence: Chad Drive.
Harassment: County Road 1371.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Feb. 13 - Wednesday, Feb. 15:
2/13
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: female, 21, arrested on County Road 384.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 45, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Bail jumping-second degree-shoplifting, $500-less than $1500; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: female, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 29, arrested on County Road 437.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 42, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31 S.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 28, arrested on County Road 1224.
Aggravated assault-family-(gun), two counts; A to M aggravated assault (attempted murder), two counts: male, 33, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 E.
Burglary-residence (force); theft-miscellaneous: male, 54, arrested at Snead 4-way.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; receiving stolen vehicle: male, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
2/14
Probation violation- theft-miscellaneous: female, 37, arrested at the Trussville Police Department.
Grand jury-shoplifting, $500-less than $1500: male, 51, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Counterfeiting: male, 24, arrested on County Road 1202.
Assault-harassment: male, 34, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Assault-harassment: male, 55, arrested on Colony Road.
Assault-harassment: male, 58, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Grand Jury- robbery-street (strong arm): male, 36, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 37, arrested on County Road 940.
Drug trafficking: male, 33, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to register as ex-felon: male, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
2/15
Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 40, arrested on Chad Drive.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 21, arrested on County Road 616.
Bail Jumping, second degree-possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 57, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: male, 26, arrested on County Road 626.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: female, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: female, 31, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 W.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 42, arrested on Chad Drive.
Failure to appear- assault-harassment: male, 41, arrested at CRMC.
Failure to appear- license to hunt on wildlife management areas; fee; violations; resident license-hunting; taking, etc. of protected birds or animals by means of bait: male, 26, arrested on County Road 702.
Burglary-non-residence (force); receiving stolen vehicle: male, 41, arrested on Hwy. 231.
Burglary-non residence (force); receiving stolen vehicle; failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: 40, arrested on Hwy. 231.
Grand Jury- criminally negligent homicide- vehicular (DUI); manslaughter; driving under the influence of alcohol; improper lane usage; reckless driving: male, 23, arrested on County Road 1736.