Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday, Feb. 9 - Wednesday, Feb. 15:

2/9

Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to a 2018 Cadillac CTS: Hwy. 157.

No incidents reported for Feb. 10-12.

2/13

Criminal mischief, third degree-damaged property: Eckenrod Ford, Hwy. 157.

Criminal trespassing; theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Hwy. 157.

Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to 1995 Ford Mustang: 2nd Avenue SW.

Harassment: Lee Circle SW.

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.

2/14

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: female, 30, of Cullman, arrested in Good Hope.

Failure to appear- public intoxication; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 42, of Gadsden, arrested on 3rd Avenue/16th Street.

Failure to appear- driving while license revoked; driving under the influence: male, 45, of Cullman, arrested on 3rd Avenue/16th Street.

Failure to appear- switched tag; insurance violation, four counts; driving while license revoked, four counts: male, 57, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

2/15

Theft of property, fourth degree-tag: Carquest Auto Parts, Loring Street NW.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Feb. 13 - Tuesday, Feb. 14:

2/13

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 35, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Criminal trespassing, second degree: female, 58, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Failure to appear- expired tag, two counts; theft of property, fourth degree, three counts; criminal trespassing, third degree: female, 36, of Florence, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

2/14

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Feb. 13 - Wednesday, Feb. 15:

2/13

Domestic violence; menacing: County Road 1635.

Violation of a protection order: County Road 463.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 31.

Trespassing: County Road 1490.

Theft of property, County Road 222.

Attempted murder: Hwy. 278 E.

Domestic violence; menacing: County Road 106.

Domestic violence: County Road 1224.

Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 W.

Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 437.

Domestic violence: County Road 1558.

Theft of property: County Road 1352.

2/14

Domestic violence: County Road 1668.

Violation of a protection order: County Road 463.

2/15

Harassment: County Road 1524.

Harassment: Day Gap Road.

Harassment: County Road 536.

Theft of property: County Road 940.

Burglary; receiving stolen property: U.S. Hwy. 231.

Assault: County Road 1815.

Domestic violence: Chad Drive.

Harassment: County Road 1371.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Feb. 13 - Wednesday, Feb. 15:

2/13

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: female, 21, arrested on County Road 384.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 45, arrested on Hwy. 278.

Bail jumping-second degree-shoplifting, $500-less than $1500; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: female, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 29, arrested on County Road 437.

Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 42, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31 S.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 28, arrested on County Road 1224.

Aggravated assault-family-(gun), two counts; A to M aggravated assault (attempted murder), two counts: male, 33, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 E.

Burglary-residence (force); theft-miscellaneous: male, 54, arrested at Snead 4-way.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; receiving stolen vehicle: male, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

2/14

Probation violation- theft-miscellaneous: female, 37, arrested at the Trussville Police Department.

Grand jury-shoplifting, $500-less than $1500: male, 51, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Counterfeiting: male, 24, arrested on County Road 1202.

Assault-harassment: male, 34, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Assault-harassment: male, 55, arrested on Colony Road.

Assault-harassment: male, 58, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Grand Jury- robbery-street (strong arm): male, 36, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 37, arrested on County Road 940.

Drug trafficking: male, 33, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Failure to register as ex-felon: male, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.

2/15

Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 40, arrested on Chad Drive.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 21, arrested on County Road 616.

Bail Jumping, second degree-possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 57, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: male, 26, arrested on County Road 626.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: female, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Public intoxication: female, 31, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 W.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 42, arrested on Chad Drive.

Failure to appear- assault-harassment: male, 41, arrested at CRMC.

Failure to appear- license to hunt on wildlife management areas; fee; violations; resident license-hunting; taking, etc. of protected birds or animals by means of bait: male, 26, arrested on County Road 702.

Burglary-non-residence (force); receiving stolen vehicle: male, 41, arrested on Hwy. 231.

Burglary-non residence (force); receiving stolen vehicle; failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: 40, arrested on Hwy. 231.

Grand Jury- criminally negligent homicide- vehicular (DUI); manslaughter; driving under the influence of alcohol; improper lane usage; reckless driving: male, 23, arrested on County Road 1736.

