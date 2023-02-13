Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
2/9
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Day Gap Road.
Domestic violence; unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 18.
Harassment: Hwy. 69 N.
Criminal mischief; resisting arrest: Hwy. 278 E.
2/10
Burglary: County Road 38.
Domestic violence: County road 1282.
Harassment; trespassing: Hwy. 31.
Theft of property: County Road 1371.
Theft of property: County Road 1145.
Burglary: County Road 314.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 437.
Theft of property: County Road 1545.
Harassment: County Road 1141.
02/11
Trespassing: County Road 1711.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: Hwy. 67 S.
Burglary: Hwy. 31.
Criminal mischief: County Road 109.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; giving false identity to avoid arrest: 6th Avenue.
Domestic violence: County Road 862.
2/12
Harassment: County Road 1422.
Criminal mischief: County Road 1246.
Domestic violence: County Road 637.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: Hwy. 31.
Harassment: County Road 831.
Violation of a protection order: Hwy. 91.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
2/9
Probation violation- sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: female, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 29, arrested on County Road 1344.
Criminal mischief; resisting arrest; public intoxication: male, 33, arrested at Rock Grocery.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 31, arrested at 4402 County Road 1101.
Probation violation-domestic violence-strangulation or suffocation: male, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 43, arrested on Day Gap Road.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 38, arrested on County Road 1623.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 60, arrested on County Road 18.
Aggravated assault-non family (strong arm): male, 23, arrested on County Road 1711.
2/10
Failure to appear- attempting to elude a police officer: male, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation revoked- identity theft: female, 48, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- following too close; switched tag: male, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 51, arrested on County Road 431.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 36, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; public intoxication: male, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 47, arrested on County Road 431.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); simple assault (family): male, 57, arrested on County Road 1435.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 32, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; buying/receiving stolen property, less than $500: male, 30, arrested on County Road 1344.
Failure to appear- promote prison contraband (drugs): female, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 54, arrested on Lee Road.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: female, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
2/11
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 37, arrested at Joppa Sunoco.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 48, arrested on County Road 862.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family): female, 24, arrested at 291 Shell.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer: female, 28, arrested on Hwy. 675.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: male, 30, arrested on Main Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 36, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
2/12
Domestic assault-harassment (family); public intoxication: male, 37, arrested on County Road 637.
Failure to appear- attempting to elude a police officer: female, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 42, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 27, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; sale of stolen property, less than $500: male, 35, arrested on County Road 222.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; tampering with physical evidence: female, 33, arrested on County Road 1251.
Failure to appear- theft-utility diversion: female, 35, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Public intoxication: male, 34, arrested on County Road 1319.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family), two counts; shoplifting, $500-less than $1500; illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card, four counts: female, 59, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: female, 43, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.