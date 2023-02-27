Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
2/24
Theft of property, third degree-general merchandise: Ulta Beauty, Cullman Shopping Center.
2/25
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle; theft of property, first degree-catalytic converters: Cullman Furniture Market, 2nd Avenue SW.
Criminal trespassing: Logan Street SW.
2/26
Theft of property, fourth degree-miscellaneous; criminal trespassing, third degree: The Foundry, 2nd Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday and Saturday:
2/23
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; use of synthetic urine: County Road 222.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 813.
2/24
Domestic violence: County Road 1652.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 437.
Theft of property: County Road 778.
Theft of property: Hwy. 278 E.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 312.
Domestic violence: County Road 1435.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana: Hwy. 69 S.
Theft of property: County Road 1422.
Violation of a protection order; harassment: County Road 1485.
Theft of property: Hwy. 91.
2/25
Unlawful possession of marijuana: Hwy. 91.
Harassment: County Road 616.
Harassment: County Road 1282.
Theft of property: County Road 447.
Harassment: 12th Way SW.
Trespassing; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 W.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1454.
Trespassing: County Road 702.
Domestic violence: County Road 1454.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
2/23
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; manufacture, use, sale, of synthetic urine or urine additive: male, 27, arrested on County Road 222.
Probation violation- illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: male, 30, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense: male, 27, arrested on County Road 1720.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 42, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 20, arrested on County Road 222.
Probation violation- simple assault-child abuse (family): male, 26, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: female, 40, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 46, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: female, 25, arrested on County Road 940.
Failure to appear- elder abuse and neglect, third degree: male, 56, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 E.
Probation violation- simple assault-child abuse (family), two counts: female, 29, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
2/24
Public intoxication: male, 32, arrested on County Road 704.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 62, arrested at the Blount County Jail.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-family (gun); aggravated assault-stalking-following in violation of a court order; domestic assault-harassment (family); burglary-residence-force, two counts; interference with a domestic violence emergency; public intoxication; violation of a domestic violence protection order, two counts: male, 36, arrested on 13th Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- aggravataed assault-family (other weapon); illegal possession of prescription drugs; domestic violence, first degree; driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- theft-vehicle parts, $1500-$2500; receiving stolen property: male, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 33, arrested on County Road 437.
Non-support-child; probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- attempting to elude a police officer: male, 41, arrested on County Road 616.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 39, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.
Probation violation- auto theft: male, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 22, arrested on County Road 437.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 29, arrested on County Road 1435.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; counterfeiting, three counts; forged instrument, three counts: female, 34, arrested on County Road 1367.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 33, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
2/25
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; criminal trespassing-remains in dwelling: male, 40, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 West.
Public intoxication: male, 26, arrested on County Road 1272.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: male, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 48, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SW.
Possession of dangerous drugs: male, 37, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 43, arrested on County Road 1454.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 31, arrested on AL. Hwy. 91.
2/26
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: female, 63, arrested at Daystar Church.
Failure to appear- public intoxication, three counts: female, 38, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Probation violation- burglary-residence (no force); criminal mischief; theft-miscellaneous, two counts: male, 19, arrested in Joppa.
Burglary-residence (no force): male, 40, arrested on County Road 616.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree; criminal trespassing-enters/remains in dwelling; driving under the influence of alcohol; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 31, arrested at Walker’s.