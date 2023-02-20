Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
2/16
Theft by deception-cash: no location reported.
2/17
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Rae Avenue SW.
2/18
Theft of property, fourth degree-figurines; criminal trespassing, third degree: Child haven Road NE.
2/19
Assault, first degree: Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
2/17
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance, three counts; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 22, of Cullman, arrested on Broadway Drive SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance, three counts; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 20, of Cullman, arrested on Broadway Drive SW.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving without a license: male, 24, of Huntsville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possessing forged instrument, third degree, two counts: female, 39, of Warrior, arrested on County Road 223.
Possessing forged instrument, third degree: female, 34, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 223.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: male, 27, of Cullman, arrested on Rae Avenue SW.
2/18
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree; failure to appear- criminal mischief, third degree; public intoxication; theft of property, fourth degree, five counts; criminal trespassing, third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; obstructing governmental operations: female, 37, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; forgery, third degree: male, 34, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 33, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 25, of Cullman, arrested in Falkville.
Disorderly conduct; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest: male, 34, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW/Hwy. 157.
Driving under the influence: male, 44, of Vinemont, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW/ Hwy. 157.
2/19
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 47, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: male, 22, of Garden City, arrested at Heritage Park.
Public intoxication; obstructing governmental operations: male, 20, of Hanceville, arrested at Heritage Park.
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 34, of Decatur, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Driving under the influence of a controlled substance: male, 56, of Birmingham, arrested on 3rd Avenue NE.
Driving under the influence: male, 23, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 715/2nd Avenue SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; illegal possession of prescription drugs; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: female, 22, of Double Springs, arrested on St. Joseph Drive NW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: male, 28, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: male, 43, of Hayden, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
2/16
Domestic violence: County Road 81.
Burglary: County Road 1212.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 69 S.
Violation of a protection order: County Road 71.
Burglary: U.S. Hwy. 31.
Theft of property: County Road 222.
Domestic violence: County Road 594.
2/17
Theft of property: County Road 1435.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 W.
2/18
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 437.
Theft of property: County Road 1223.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 W.
Criminal mischief: Hwy. 69 N.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 222.
Domestic violence: Hwy. 278 W.
2/19
Trespassing: Wesley Avenue N.
Harassment: County Road 1218.
Domestic violence: County Road 565.
Theft of property: Hwy. 157.