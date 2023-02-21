Here is
a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday-Monday:
2/16
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle-catalytic converters: Main Avenue SW.
Criminal trespassing: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
2/19
Harassing communications: No location reported.
2/20
Criminal mischief, third degree-damaged property: Cullman Long Term Care, Arnold Street NE.
Here is
a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
2/20
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 34, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 34, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 32, of Huntsville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is
a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
2/16
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 31, arrested on County Road 38.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 51, arrested on County Road 25.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 37, arrested at Joppa 4-way.
Failure to appear- permitting dogs to run at large: female, 37, arrested on County Road 594.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 49, arrested on County Road 81.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 44, arrested on County Road 594.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: female, 60, arrested on County Road 1141.
Grand Jury- rape; domestic violence; sodomy-with a woman (strong arm): male, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
2/17
Possession of dangerous drugs: female, 18, arrested on Exit 289.
Driving under the influence of a controlled substance: female, 38, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; public intoxication, two counts: female, 37, arrested at Exit 322.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 34, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: female, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
2/18
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: female, 33, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Simple assault-child abuse (family), two counts; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 29, arrested on County Road 222.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: female, 29, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense; theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500; using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: female, 44, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 46, arrested on County Road 747.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); simple assault (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 35, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: male, 33, arrested on Hwy. 31.
2/19
Public intoxication: male, 46, arrested on County Road 222.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled, five counts; expired license; improper lights; no seat belt; operating a vehicle without insurance, two counts; switched tag: male, 42, arrested on County Road 565.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; theft-miscellaneous, less than $500: female, 41, arrested on County Road 216.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; negotiating worthless instrument, five counts: male, 36, arrested on County Road 143.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs: female, 55, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
2/20
Probation Revoked- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 62, arrested on County Road 1553.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 32, arrested at Priceville McDonald’s.
Probation Violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 29, arrested on County Road 1638/County Road 1635.
Public intoxication: male, 44, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue.
Probation Revoked- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Attempting to elude a police officer; probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 40, arrested on County Road 557.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 34, arrested on County Road 1553.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of synthetic narcotics: male, 38, arrested on County Road 1763.
Failure to appear- unauthorized use of other vehicle (no force): female, 52, arrested on Exit 289.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs, five counts; escape-fugitive from justice; theft-miscellaneous; public intoxication, three counts; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises; driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled: female, 41, arrested on County Road 557.