Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday-Sunday:
8/31
Theft of lost property, second degree-jewelry: no location reported.
9/1
Identity theft: no location reported.
Theft of property, third degree-equipment: CRMC, Hwy. 157.
9/2
Theft of property, fourth degree-purse & contents: White Circle SW.
9/3
Harassment: no location reported.
Criminal tampering, second degree: 2nd Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday-Monday:
9/1
Driving under the influence: male, 39, of Madison, arrested on 4th Street SW/Main Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 41, of Vinemont, arrested on Olive Street SW.
9/2
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; driving while license suspended; expired tag: male, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: male, 24, of Cullman, arrested on Parker Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- driving without a license: male, 23, of Arley, arrested on Hwy. 157.
9/3
Grand Jury indictment- robbery, first degree; theft of property, third degree: male, 24, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, third degree: male, 34, of Horton, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: male, 56, of Hanceville, arrested on 2nd Avenue NE/11th Street NE.
9/4
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 41, of Joppa, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday-Monday:
8/31
Domestic violence: County Road 1592.
Harassment: Hwy. 157.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: Super Saver Road.
Violation of a protection order: County Road 623.
Domestic violence: County Road 1805.
Harassment: Hwy. 157.
9/1
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Good Hope School Road.
Criminal mischief; theft of property: CR 246.
9/2
Assault: County Road 717.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1763.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1736.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 536.
9/3
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1196.
Harassment: County Road 1545.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1202.
Cruelty to animals: County Road 1719.
Domestic violence: County Road 1112.
9/4
Theft of property: Stewart Road.
Sell/distribute drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: U.S. Hwy. 231.
Violation of a protection order: County Road 1114.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 1583.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday-Sunday:
8/31
Attempting to elude a police officer: male, 29, arrested on Super Saver Road.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 54, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 26, arrested on County Road 626.
Harassment/intimidation: male, 26, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: male, 27, arrested on County Road 626.
Violation of a release order- domestic violence, third degree, two counts: male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): female, 35, arrested on County Road 1488.
Simple assault (family): male, 33, arrested on County Road 1592.
Sexual misconduct: male, 57, arrested on County Road 734.
Failure to appear- arson-other building: male, 46, arrested at Smith Lake Zipline.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 60, arrested on Super Saver Road.
9/1
Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 49, arrested on County Road 747.
9/2
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 41, arrested on County Road 1736.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 35, arrested on Hwy. 69/Holly Pond Road.
Possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card, two counts: female, 35, arrested on County Road 536.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 32, arrested on County Road 1763/County Road 1865.
Possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 45, arrested on County Road 536.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: male, 30, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 W/County Road 420.
9/3
Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 24, arrested on County Road 1202.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 22, arrested on Main Avenue NW/Dripping Springs.
Possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 41, arrested on County Road 1196.