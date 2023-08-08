Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday-Monday:
8/2
Theft of property, first degree-cash: no location reported.
8/4
Burglary, third degree-miscellaneous: 3rd Avenue SE.
Theft of property, fourth degree-phone: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
Duty upon striking fixtures on highway-damaged property: Cullman Power Board/City of Cullman, Pear Drive NW/Peachtree Lane NW.
8/5
Theft of property, third degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Greenbrier Drive SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
8/6
Harassment: Woodvale Drive NW.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Lessman Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
8/7
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle; criminal mischief, third degree-miscellaneous, damaged tires: Lee Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday-Monday:
8/4
Failure to appear- violation of a domestic violence protection order; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing, third degree; driving without a license: male, 39, of Logan, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of a controlled substance: female, 62, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 32, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- disorderly conduct: male, 52, of Vinemont, arrested on Olive Street SW.
8/5
Criminal mischief, third degree; possession of burglary tools: female, 48, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of a controlled substance: male, 48, of Hanceville, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence; driving without a license: male, 61, of Joppa, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; driving while license revoked: male, 38, of Eva, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8/6
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 29, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8/7
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; theft of property, second degree; obstructing justice using false identification; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 26, of Hanceville, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: female, 40, of Vinemont, arrested on St. Joseph Street NW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts: female, 26, of Arab, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; driving without a license; driving under the influence: male, 34, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
8/3
Domestic violence: County Road 1740.
Permitting dogs to run at large: County Road 1716.
Resisting arrest: County Road 939.
8/4
Shooting into occupied vehicle: County Road 109.
Criminal mischief; theft of property: County Road 1169.
Burglary; theft of property: Hwy. 69 S.
Drug trafficking; unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1288.
Theft of property: County Road 1235.
Harassment: Hwy. 91.
Theft of property: County Road 644.
Harassment: County Road 1634.
Domestic violence: County Road 160.
8/5
Theft of property: County Road 641.
Theft of property: County Road 1435.
Domestic violence; menacing: County Road 1059.
Criminal mischief: County Road 1598.
Obstructing government operations: County Road 795.
8/6
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 W.
Burglary: Hwy. 69 S.
Reckless endangerment: County Road 643.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
8/3
Unauthorized use of a vehicle; failure to appear- illegally obtaining credit/debit card, two counts; theft-from banking institution: female, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Jail.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: female, 38, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 35, arrested at Mobile Metro Jail.
Grand Jury: possessing forged instrument, two counts: male, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Resisting arrest; failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 39, arrested on County Road 939.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: female, 36, arrested in Cullman.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: female, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; counterfeiting: female, 34, arrested at Walker Brothers.
Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or 0.08 percent or more by weight: male, 21, arrested on Bangor Avenue/Commercial Street.
8/4
Burglary-residence (no force); theft-from residence, less than $500: female, 37, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S.
Speed-above 45 mph, county road; failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 36, arrested at Brown’s Old Store.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 52, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 41, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Burglary-residence (no force); theft from residence, less than $500: male, 40, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S.
Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement, two counts; drug trafficking; probation revocation- failure of adult sec offender to register with local law enforcement or comply with residence restrictions; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 25, arrested on County Road 1283.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 25, arrested on County Road 1288.
Burglary-residence (no force): male, 36, arrested on County Road 1288.
Failure to appear- attempt to commit a controlled substance crime; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 26, arrested at Brown’s Old Store.
8/5
Obstruction of governmental operations, two counts: male, 34, arrested on County Road 795.
Failure to appear- buying/receiving stolen property, $1500 or more: female, 41, arrested in Calhoun County.
Domestic assault-menacing (gun); failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 23, arrested on County Road 1059.
Possessing stolen property; failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs, four counts; possession of marijuana, second degree, three counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts; promote prison contraband (drugs), two counts; lane change without proper signal; driving while license suspended; operating a vehicle without insurance; operating vehicle with expired tag: male, 48, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8/6
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs, three counts; possession of drug paraphernalia; three counts: female, 41, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: 36, arrested on Hwy. 278/I-65.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 29, arrested at Jones Chapel Dollar General.
Non-support (child): male, 29, arrested on County Road 567.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 46, arrested at Stuckey’s.
Violation of a release order-forged instrument; failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine, five counts; no plainly visible tag, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; male, 33, arrested at Blount County Jail.