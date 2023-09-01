Arrest handcuffs
This is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday-Wednesday:

8/24

Theft of property, first degree-miscellaneous: Lowe’s, Cherokee Avenue SW.

8/26

Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to a 2015 Ford Explorer: Cherokee Avenue SW.

8/28

Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, second degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.

Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal mischief, third degree-miscellaneous, damaged property: 2nd Avenue SW.

Identity theft: no location reported.

Criminal mischief, third degree-damaged tires: St. Joseph Street NW.

Assault, third degree: Main Avenue SW.

8/30

Criminal trespassing, third degree: Walmart, Hwy. 157.

Harassment: Olive Street SW.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday-Wednesday:

8/28

Failure to appear- insurance violation: male, 46, of Vinemont, arrested on Hwy. 31/Hwy. 157.

Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 37, of Danville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; criminal trespassing, second degree: female, 26, of Arab, arrested on Olive Street SW.

8/29

Possession of child pornography; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence: male, 32, of Cullman, arrested on Child haven Road.

Criminal trespassing; theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- insurance violation; driving while license suspended; failure to register vehicle: female, 51, of Hanceville, arrested on Olive Street SW.

Public intoxication: male, 45, of Dexter, MO, arrested on Hwy. 157.

8/30

Possession of drug paraphernalia; certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm: male, 38, of Morris, arrested on Brantley Avenue NW.

Grand Jury indictment- fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; theft of property, third degree; receiving stolen property, fourth degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 49, of Trafford, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; attempting to elude; failure to appear- disorderly conduct; domestic violence, third degree; resisting arrest; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 37, of Cullman, arrested on Copper Circle SW.

Public intoxication: female, 49, of Madison, arrested on 3rd Avenue SE.

Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 35, of Birmingham, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 27, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy 157.

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday-Wednesday:

8/28

Theft of property: County Road 1809.

Theft of property: County Road 1568.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 616.

Theft of property: Megan Lane.

Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: Pan Creek Road.

Theft of property: County Road 35.

Theft of property: Pan Creek Road.

Assault: Willow Springs Road.

Harassment: Hwy. 278 E.

Trespassing: Hwy. 67.

Assault: Welcome Road.

Harassment: County Road 1098.

Theft of property: County Road 490.

8/29

Theft of property: County Road 1727.

Permitting dogs to run at large: Johnson Avenue NE, Garden City.

Illegal possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: County Road 1030.

Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: County Road 1098.

Domestic violence: County Road 852.

8/30

Harassment: Hwy. 31.

Domestic violence: County Road 591.

Criminal mischief; trespassing: Chad Drive.

Criminal mischief: U.S. Hwy. 31.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday-Wednesday:

8/28

Probation violation- counterfeiting; unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, three counts; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Probation violation- chemical endangerment of a child: male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs; failure of adult sex offender to register: male, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- Improper lights; operating a vehicle without insurance; operating a vehicle with expired tag: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 57, arrested on County Road 1400.

Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Probation violation- manufacture of a controlled substance: 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Cruelty to animals: male, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 41, arrested on Pan Creek Road.

Assault-harassment: female, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Public intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine: male, 28, arrested on County Road 616.

8/29

Failure to appear- switched tag; driving while license suspended: male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of dangerous drugs: male, 41, arrested on County Road 109.

Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol; no plainly visible tag: male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: male, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Possession of dangerous drugs; illegal possession of prescription drugs; failure to appear- unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, two counts: male, 38, arrested on County Road 1030.

Failure to appear- using a false identity-fictitious person: female, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

8/30

Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision, two counts: male, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Violation of a release order- possession of dangerous drugs, four counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband: female, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs; cruelty to animals; auto theft: female, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Attempting to elude a police officer: male, 33, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31/Cherokee Avenue SW.

