This is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday-Wednesday:
8/24
Theft of property, first degree-miscellaneous: Lowe’s, Cherokee Avenue SW.
8/26
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to a 2015 Ford Explorer: Cherokee Avenue SW.
8/28
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, second degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal mischief, third degree-miscellaneous, damaged property: 2nd Avenue SW.
Identity theft: no location reported.
Criminal mischief, third degree-damaged tires: St. Joseph Street NW.
Assault, third degree: Main Avenue SW.
8/30
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
Harassment: Olive Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday-Wednesday:
8/28
Failure to appear- insurance violation: male, 46, of Vinemont, arrested on Hwy. 31/Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 37, of Danville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; criminal trespassing, second degree: female, 26, of Arab, arrested on Olive Street SW.
8/29
Possession of child pornography; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence: male, 32, of Cullman, arrested on Child haven Road.
Criminal trespassing; theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- insurance violation; driving while license suspended; failure to register vehicle: female, 51, of Hanceville, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Public intoxication: male, 45, of Dexter, MO, arrested on Hwy. 157.
8/30
Possession of drug paraphernalia; certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm: male, 38, of Morris, arrested on Brantley Avenue NW.
Grand Jury indictment- fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; theft of property, third degree; receiving stolen property, fourth degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 49, of Trafford, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; attempting to elude; failure to appear- disorderly conduct; domestic violence, third degree; resisting arrest; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 37, of Cullman, arrested on Copper Circle SW.
Public intoxication: female, 49, of Madison, arrested on 3rd Avenue SE.
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 35, of Birmingham, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 27, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy 157.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday-Wednesday:
8/28
Theft of property: County Road 1809.
Theft of property: County Road 1568.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 616.
Theft of property: Megan Lane.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: Pan Creek Road.
Theft of property: County Road 35.
Theft of property: Pan Creek Road.
Assault: Willow Springs Road.
Harassment: Hwy. 278 E.
Trespassing: Hwy. 67.
Assault: Welcome Road.
Harassment: County Road 1098.
Theft of property: County Road 490.
8/29
Theft of property: County Road 1727.
Permitting dogs to run at large: Johnson Avenue NE, Garden City.
Illegal possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: County Road 1030.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: County Road 1098.
Domestic violence: County Road 852.
8/30
Harassment: Hwy. 31.
Domestic violence: County Road 591.
Criminal mischief; trespassing: Chad Drive.
Criminal mischief: U.S. Hwy. 31.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday-Wednesday:
8/28
Probation violation- counterfeiting; unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, three counts; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 49, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- chemical endangerment of a child: male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs; failure of adult sex offender to register: male, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- Improper lights; operating a vehicle without insurance; operating a vehicle with expired tag: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 57, arrested on County Road 1400.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- manufacture of a controlled substance: 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Cruelty to animals: male, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 41, arrested on Pan Creek Road.
Assault-harassment: female, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine: male, 28, arrested on County Road 616.
8/29
Failure to appear- switched tag; driving while license suspended: male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of dangerous drugs: male, 41, arrested on County Road 109.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol; no plainly visible tag: male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: male, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of dangerous drugs; illegal possession of prescription drugs; failure to appear- unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, two counts: male, 38, arrested on County Road 1030.
Failure to appear- using a false identity-fictitious person: female, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
8/30
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision, two counts: male, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Violation of a release order- possession of dangerous drugs, four counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband: female, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs; cruelty to animals; auto theft: female, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Attempting to elude a police officer: male, 33, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31/Cherokee Avenue SW.