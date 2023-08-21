Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday-Sunday:
8/15
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
8/18
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card; theft of property, first degree-misc. charges: no location reported.
Theft of property, first degree-kayak, canoe: County Road 1300.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
8/19
Leaving scene of the accident-damaged property: Cleveland Avenue SW.
Criminal mischief, third degree-damage to 2018 Kia: Ege Farm Drive SW.
Theft of property, third degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
8/20
Harassment: Hwy. 157.
Counterfeit $20’s-State of Alabama: Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday-Sunday:
8/18
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 39, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 34, of Cullman, arrested on Dripping Springs Road.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 30, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8/19
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 32, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman Shopping Center.
Theft of property, third degree: female, 28, of Riverside, CA, arrested on 4th Street SW.
8/20
Failure to appear- driving while license revoked: male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- resisting arrest; driving without a license: female, 44, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; expired tag: male, 32, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday-Sunday:
8/17
Robbery: I-65 SB/mm 299.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 728.
Domestic violence: County Road 109.
Resisting arrest: County Road 386.
Assault: County Road 728.
8/18
Assault: Brooklyn Road.
Assault; menacing: County Road 703.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 385.
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card: County Road 1223.
Theft of property: County Road 110.
Harassment: County Road 1059.
8/19
Dog bite: County Road 453.
Permitting dogs to run at large: Danes Lane.
Burglary: County Road 1856.
Domestic violence: U.S. Hwy. 31.
Harassment: County Road 700.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 1030.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 437.
8/20
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 E.
Domestic violence: County Road 1422.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 813.
Criminal mischief: County Road 1828.
Violation of a protection order: County Road 1856.
Harassment: County Road 1162.
Burglary: County Road 1518.
Burglary: County Road 1735.
Domestic violence: County Road 1855.
Drug trafficking: County Road 437.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: Hwy. 69 S.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 222.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday-Sunday:
8/17
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: male, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Negotiating worthless instrument: female, 60, arrested on County Road 728.
Violation of a release order- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled; failure to appear- obstructed windshield; driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled, two counts; operating a vehicle without insurance; expired tag; domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications; no seat belt; shoplifting, less than $500; driving under the influence of a controlled substance: male, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Violation of a release order- possession of dangerous drugs: female, 29, arrested on County Road 702.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: male, 39, arrested on County Road 222.
Probation violation- unauthorized use of auto: male, 71, arrested on County Road 810/County Road 813.
Assault-harassment, two counts; sodomy-with a boy (strong arm): male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault: female, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 58, arrested on County Road 728.
Assault-harassment: male, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation): female, 87, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Resisting arrest; failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident: 37, arrested on County Road 386/Smith Lake.
8/18
Failure to appear- manufacture of methamphetamine; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 42, arrested at the Baldwin County Jail.
Violation of a release order- theft-miscellaneous, $500-less: male, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 67, arrested on County Road 310/County Road 321.
Failure to appear- improper lane usage: male, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Counterfeiting, twenty-six counts; financial exploitation of the elderly, first degree; financial exploitation of the elderly, second degree, eleven counts; financial exploitation of the elderly, third degree, fourteen counts; theft-miscellaneous; theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500, three counts; theft-miscellaneous, $1500-$2500, eight counts; theft-miscellaneous, less than $500, fifteen counts: female, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains in dwelling: female, 40, arrested on 4th Street.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- display of invalid insurance: female, 50, arrested on County Road 385.
Violation of a release order- possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication: male, 33, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous; burglary-residence (force); possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts: male, 22, arrested on County Road 437.
Assault-harassment (intimidation): male, 23, arrested on County Road 1059.
Failure to appear- speed above 45 mph, county road, two counts; driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled; theft by fraudulent leasing: male, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8/19
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 45, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 24, arrested at Snead Crossroads.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine, three counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts: female, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Drug trafficking, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, three counts; ex-felon in possession of a firearm; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 43, arrested on County Road 1288.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 38, arrested on County Road 437/Good Hope Pilot.
8/20
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 44, arrested on County Road 1856.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 22, arrested on County Road 222/County Road 421.
Drug trafficking: male, 49, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- resisting arrest; public intoxication; criminal mischief: male, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; promote prison contraband (drugs): female, 21, arrested on Hwy. 278/County Road 730.
Probation revoked- forged instrument: male, 28, arrested on I-65/mm 280.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, two counts: female, 53, arrested on County Road 437.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 21, arrested on County Road 813/County Road 808.