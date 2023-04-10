Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
4/7
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Marvin’s, Hwy. 157.
Identity theft: no location reported.
Domestic violence, third degree: Bower Drive SE.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle: no location reported.
Harassment: 10th Street SE.
Criminal trespassing: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
4/8
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
4/9
Domestic violence, third degree: Avenue C SE.
Theft of property, fourth degree-miscellaneous: The Foundry, 2nd Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
4/7
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 33,of Vinemont, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, two counts: female, 40, of Cullman, arrested on Poplar Drive, SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; criminal trespassing, third degree; insurance violation: female, 47, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4/8
Public intoxication: male, 51, of Cullman, arrested on Main Avenue SW/3rd Street SW.
Driving under the influence: male, 46, of Trussville, arrested on Main Avenue SW/3rd Street SW.
Criminal trespassing; theft of property, fourth degree: male, 51, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
4/9
Failure to appear- insurance violation: male, 46, of Crane Hill, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, two counts; expired tag: female, 37, of Decatur, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 56, of Vinemont, arrested on 1st Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 22, of Vinemont, arrested on 1st Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; driving under the influence of a controlled substance: female, 21, of Eva, arrested on Main Avenue/Swafford.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
4/6
Domestic violence: County Road 62.
Violation of a protection order: County Road 1030.
Theft of property: County Road 1725.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: County Road 1445.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Firestation Road.
Harassment: County Road 1258.
Theft of property: County Road 1435.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: U.S. Hwy. 31.
Theft of property: County Road 728.
4/7
Theft of property: Hwy. 91.
Domestic violence: County Road 223.
Theft of property: County Road 216.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana; sell-distribute drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 278 W.
Domestic violence: County Road 220.
Criminal mischief: Hwy. 278 W.
Domestic violence: County Road 1478.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: Day Gap Road.
Theft of property: County Road 282.
Burglary; criminal mischief: U.S. Hwy. 31.
4/8
Burglary: County Road 1623.
Domestic violence: Hwy. 69 S.
Assault: Lindsey Road.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: Hwy. 69 S.
Domestic violence: County Road 1212.
Domestic violence; reckless endangerment: County Road 541.
Assault: County Road 1107.
Assault: County Road 1118.
Criminal mischief: County Road 1105.
4/9
Domestic violence: County Road 1162.
Theft of property: County Road 1545.
Harassment: County Road 1118.
Theft of property: County Road 1355.
Theft of property: County Road 813.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 69 N.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1629.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
4/6
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear-domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 24, arrested at Arab Police Department.
Failure to appear- promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; theft-miscellaneous, less than $500; criminal trespassing-remains on premises: female, 32, arrested on County Road 1071.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 34, arrested at Stuckey’s.
Violation of a release order- domestic violence, third degree: male, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense: female, 47, arrested at the Morgan County Detention Center.
Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: female, 34, arrested on Firestation Road.
Possession of methamphetamine, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 38, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
4/7
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of dangerous drugs: female, 66, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 30, arrested on Day Gap Road.
Failure to appear- improper lane usage: female, 46, arrested on Main Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- promote prison contraband (drugs): female, 52, arrested on County Road 813.
Violation of a release order- driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 42, arrested in Arab.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, $1500-$2500: male, 24, arrested at Blountsville Police Department.
Sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of cocaine; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 49, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 W.
4/8
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 48, arrested on County Road 1212.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family): female, 25, arrested on County Road 463.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 46, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S.
Reckless endangerment: male, 42, arrested on County Road 541.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: female, 40, arrested on Exit 322.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; attempting to elude a police officer; failure to appear- simple assault (family); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs; attempting to elude a police officer, two counts; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises; driving while license suspended; leaving the scene of an accident; violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 26, arrested on Hwy. 59 S.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: female, 37, arrested on County Road 1564.
Failure to appear- drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, three counts; possession of dangerous drugs; following too close; unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 49, arrested in Dodge City.
4/9
Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 44, arrested on County Road 1162.
Public intoxication; unauthorized use of auto-no force (joyriding): male, 41, arrested on I-65.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 34, arrested on Grafenstatte Street NW.
Failure to appear- cruelty to dog/cat, two counts; driving while license suspended; switched tag: male, 41, arrested on County Road 704.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft): male, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 34, arrested on County Road 1629.
Failure to appear- harassment/intimidation: male, 37, arrested at Gregg’s Grocery.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 20, arrested at Parkside.