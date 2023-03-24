Arrest handcuffs
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Sunday — Thursday:

3/19

Leaving the scene of an accident-damage to 2013 Ford Edge: St. Joseph Drive NW.

3/20

Harassment: No location reported.

Theft of property, second degree-cash; forgery, third degree: No location reported.

Theft of property, second degree-cash: No location reported.

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise; criminal trespassing, third degree: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.

3/21

Theft of property, first degree-cash: Merchants Bank.

Theft of property, third degree-general merchandise: Hobby Lobby, Town Square SW.

Harassment; harassing communications: No location reported.

Harassment: Olive Street SW.

Theft of property, first degree-miscellaneous: Tidwell Street SW.

Harassment: no location reported.

3/22

Domestic violence; criminal mischief, third degree-damaged property: no location reported.

3/23

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: 1st Street NE.

Forgery, third degree-forged check: American Classics Apparel, Inc.

Domestic violence-harassment: 2nd Avenue NE.

Theft of property, fourth degree-wallet and contents: no location reported.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday — Thursday:

3/20

Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 34, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Obstructing governmental operations: male, 42, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW/Main Avenue SW.

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: female, 31, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.

Public intoxication: male, 35, of Hanceville, arrested on Warnke Road NW.

3/21

Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 41, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

3/22

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 21, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

3/23

Failure to appear- public intoxication: female, 30, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Harassment: male, 23, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Domestic violence; harassment: female, 23, of Cullman, arrested on Logan Street SW.

Public intoxication: male, 59, of Hartselle, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:

3/20

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: I-65 SB/Exit 304.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 91.

Harassment: County Road 1422.

Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: Lee Road.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1719.

Domestic violence: Weeks Circle.

Harassment: County Road 1204.

Burglary: County Road 158.

Harassment: County Road 1101.

Drug trafficking; attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: I-65 NB/MM 292.

Violation of a protection order: 2nd Avenue SW.

Unlawful possession of marijuana: I-65 NB/Exit 304.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 843.

3/21

Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 702.

Criminal mischief: I-65 NB/MM 295.

Burglary: County Road 702.

Theft of property: County Road 752.

Theft of property: County Road 707.

Theft of property; criminal mischief: County Road 421.

Failure to deliver title: County Road 1352.

Theft of property; criminal mischief; trespassing: Hwy. 157.

Theft of property: Shedd Road.

3/22

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: Fairview Road.

Criminal mischief: County Road 1763.

Theft of property: County Road 1101.

Theft of property: County Road 1866.

Harassment: Logan Street SW.

Harassment: County Road 1302.

