Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Sunday — Thursday:
3/19
Leaving the scene of an accident-damage to 2013 Ford Edge: St. Joseph Drive NW.
3/20
Harassment: No location reported.
Theft of property, second degree-cash; forgery, third degree: No location reported.
Theft of property, second degree-cash: No location reported.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise; criminal trespassing, third degree: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
3/21
Theft of property, first degree-cash: Merchants Bank.
Theft of property, third degree-general merchandise: Hobby Lobby, Town Square SW.
Harassment; harassing communications: No location reported.
Harassment: Olive Street SW.
Theft of property, first degree-miscellaneous: Tidwell Street SW.
Harassment: no location reported.
3/22
Domestic violence; criminal mischief, third degree-damaged property: no location reported.
3/23
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: 1st Street NE.
Forgery, third degree-forged check: American Classics Apparel, Inc.
Domestic violence-harassment: 2nd Avenue NE.
Theft of property, fourth degree-wallet and contents: no location reported.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday — Thursday:
3/20
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 34, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Obstructing governmental operations: male, 42, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW/Main Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: female, 31, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Public intoxication: male, 35, of Hanceville, arrested on Warnke Road NW.
3/21
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 41, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
3/22
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 21, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
3/23
Failure to appear- public intoxication: female, 30, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassment: male, 23, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence; harassment: female, 23, of Cullman, arrested on Logan Street SW.
Public intoxication: male, 59, of Hartselle, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
3/20
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: I-65 SB/Exit 304.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 91.
Harassment: County Road 1422.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs: Lee Road.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1719.
Domestic violence: Weeks Circle.
Harassment: County Road 1204.
Burglary: County Road 158.
Harassment: County Road 1101.
Drug trafficking; attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: I-65 NB/MM 292.
Violation of a protection order: 2nd Avenue SW.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: I-65 NB/Exit 304.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 843.
3/21
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 702.
Criminal mischief: I-65 NB/MM 295.
Burglary: County Road 702.
Theft of property: County Road 752.
Theft of property: County Road 707.
Theft of property; criminal mischief: County Road 421.
Failure to deliver title: County Road 1352.
Theft of property; criminal mischief; trespassing: Hwy. 157.
Theft of property: Shedd Road.
3/22
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: Fairview Road.
Criminal mischief: County Road 1763.
Theft of property: County Road 1101.
Theft of property: County Road 1866.
Harassment: Logan Street SW.
Harassment: County Road 1302.