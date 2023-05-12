Arrest handcuffs
Metro Creative

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Saturday - Wednesday:

5/6

Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damaged tow rack: Elizabeth Street NE.

5/7

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: Main Avenue SW.

5/8

Theft of property, fourth degree-fishing pole: Walmart, Hwy. 157.

Theft of property, fourth degree-phone: Logan Street SW.

Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: 4th street SW.

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Hwy. 157.

5/9

Unauthorized use of vehicle: no location reported.

5/10

Harassment: Lee Avenue SW.

Harassment: No location reported.

Harassment: 3rd Avenue SW.

5/11

Criminal trespassing, third degree: Drinkard Development, Ambassador Drive.

Failure to redeliver hired vehicle: Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 2nd Avenue NW.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday - Wednesday

5/8

Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 68, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Public intoxication: female, 52, of Cullman, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.

Failure to appear- insurance violation; driving without a license; expired tag: male, 57, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

5/9

Public intoxication: female, 41, of Bremen, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.

Theft of property, third degree: male, 25, of Albertville, arrested in Albertville.

5/10

Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree, three counts: male, 33, of Vinemont, arrested on 2nd Avenue NE.

Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 51, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 59, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

5/11

Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 24, arrested on Ambassador Drive.

Criminal trespassing, third degree: female, 22, of Arley, arrested on Ambassador Drive.

Grand Jury indictment- possessing forged instrument, first degree: female, 37, of Rome, GA, arrested in Butler County.

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:

5/8

Domestic violence: County Road 532.

Criminal littering: County Road 1121.

Burglary: U.S. Hwy. 31.

Theft of property: Hwy. 278 E.

Harassment: County Road 1598.

Harassment: County Road 222.

Harassment: County Road 557.

5/9

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 69 S.

Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: 4th Street SW.

Theft of property: County Road 1555.

Violation of a protection order: County Road 866.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 234.

Theft of property: County Road 469.

Domestic violence: County Road 1185.

Harassment: County Road 490.

5/10

Harassment: County Road 508.

Domestic violence: County Road 1352.

Domestic violence: County Road 5000.

Unlawful possession of marijuana: Hwy. 69 S.

Domestic violence; criminal mischief: County Road 1693.

Theft of property: Hwy. 157.

Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1117.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:

5/8

Assault-harassment: male, 58, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 30, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.

Simple assault (family): male, 43, arrested on County Road 532.

Criminal mischief: male, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Simple assault-child abuse (family): female, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 38, arrested on County Road 936.

Failure to appear- contributing to the delinquency of a minor: female, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

5/9

Grand Jury-aggravated assault-family (other weapon); insurance fraud: male, 23, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.

Failure to appear- counterfeiting; forged instrument: male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Grand Jury- sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old-forcible fondling; sodomy, first degree-being 16 years or older engaging with person less than 12 years of age: male, 61, arrested on County Road 773.

Grand Jury- flight/escape: female, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 51, arrested on Hwy. 69/County Road 223.

Grand Jury- promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; buying/receiving stolen property; buying/receiving stolen property, $1500 or more; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: male, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Grand Jury- burglary-no residence (force); criminal mischief; theft-grand jury arrest warrant: male, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Grand Jury- simple assault-child abuse (family): female, 42, arrested at 390 County Road 1320.

Simple assault-child abuse (family): male, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous; possessing stolen property: male, 53, arrested at Kilby Prison.

Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs; negotiating worthless instrument: male, 45. arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Grand Jury- aggravated assault-non family (strong arm): male, 24, arrested on Birmingham Street.

5/10

Burglary-residence (force); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 28, arrested on County Road 1117.

Probation violation-illegal distribution of a controlled substance: female, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Probation violation- obstructing justice using a false identity: female, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Probation violation- prescription for a controlled substance: 27, arrested on Beech Avenue.

Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: male, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Public intoxication: female, 59, arrested at 80 County Road 508.

Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 59, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.

Negotiating worthless instrument: male, 32, arrested on County Road 1518.

Burglary-residence (force); possession of dangerous drugs: female, 33, arrested on County Road 1117.

Failure to appear- possession stolen property: male, 24, arrested at Jefferson County Jail.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you