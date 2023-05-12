Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Saturday - Wednesday:
5/6
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damaged tow rack: Elizabeth Street NE.
5/7
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: Main Avenue SW.
5/8
Theft of property, fourth degree-fishing pole: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, fourth degree-phone: Logan Street SW.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: 4th street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Hwy. 157.
5/9
Unauthorized use of vehicle: no location reported.
5/10
Harassment: Lee Avenue SW.
Harassment: No location reported.
Harassment: 3rd Avenue SW.
5/11
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Drinkard Development, Ambassador Drive.
Failure to redeliver hired vehicle: Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 2nd Avenue NW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday - Wednesday
5/8
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 68, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: female, 52, of Cullman, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; driving without a license; expired tag: male, 57, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5/9
Public intoxication: female, 41, of Bremen, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Theft of property, third degree: male, 25, of Albertville, arrested in Albertville.
5/10
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree, three counts: male, 33, of Vinemont, arrested on 2nd Avenue NE.
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 51, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 59, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5/11
Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 24, arrested on Ambassador Drive.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: female, 22, of Arley, arrested on Ambassador Drive.
Grand Jury indictment- possessing forged instrument, first degree: female, 37, of Rome, GA, arrested in Butler County.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
5/8
Domestic violence: County Road 532.
Criminal littering: County Road 1121.
Burglary: U.S. Hwy. 31.
Theft of property: Hwy. 278 E.
Harassment: County Road 1598.
Harassment: County Road 222.
Harassment: County Road 557.
5/9
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 69 S.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: 4th Street SW.
Theft of property: County Road 1555.
Violation of a protection order: County Road 866.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: County Road 234.
Theft of property: County Road 469.
Domestic violence: County Road 1185.
Harassment: County Road 490.
5/10
Harassment: County Road 508.
Domestic violence: County Road 1352.
Domestic violence: County Road 5000.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: Hwy. 69 S.
Domestic violence; criminal mischief: County Road 1693.
Theft of property: Hwy. 157.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1117.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:
5/8
Assault-harassment: male, 58, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: female, 30, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Simple assault (family): male, 43, arrested on County Road 532.
Criminal mischief: male, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): female, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 38, arrested on County Road 936.
Failure to appear- contributing to the delinquency of a minor: female, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5/9
Grand Jury-aggravated assault-family (other weapon); insurance fraud: male, 23, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- counterfeiting; forged instrument: male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old-forcible fondling; sodomy, first degree-being 16 years or older engaging with person less than 12 years of age: male, 61, arrested on County Road 773.
Grand Jury- flight/escape: female, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia: male, 51, arrested on Hwy. 69/County Road 223.
Grand Jury- promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; buying/receiving stolen property; buying/receiving stolen property, $1500 or more; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: male, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- burglary-no residence (force); criminal mischief; theft-grand jury arrest warrant: male, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- simple assault-child abuse (family): female, 42, arrested at 390 County Road 1320.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): male, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous; possessing stolen property: male, 53, arrested at Kilby Prison.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs; negotiating worthless instrument: male, 45. arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- aggravated assault-non family (strong arm): male, 24, arrested on Birmingham Street.
5/10
Burglary-residence (force); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 28, arrested on County Road 1117.
Probation violation-illegal distribution of a controlled substance: female, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- obstructing justice using a false identity: female, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Probation violation- prescription for a controlled substance: 27, arrested on Beech Avenue.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: male, 45, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: female, 59, arrested at 80 County Road 508.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 59, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Negotiating worthless instrument: male, 32, arrested on County Road 1518.
Burglary-residence (force); possession of dangerous drugs: female, 33, arrested on County Road 1117.
Failure to appear- possession stolen property: male, 24, arrested at Jefferson County Jail.